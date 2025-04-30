Villeroy & Boch’s METALCRAFT Secures Red Dot Honour for Design Innovation

Creative urban design earns top recognition

Villeroy & Boch Tiles has earned international acclaim with a Red Dot Design Award 2025 in the ‘Product Design’ category for its METALCRAFT collection. The win underscores the brand’s expertise in developing collections that merge innovation with lasting visual appeal.

A striking fusion of raw metal and refined finishes

METALCRAFT presents a modern take on metallic surfaces, perfectly suited for contemporary spaces. “With expressive colours such as silver, steel, brown, black and accent tones in copper, brass and petrol, it creates an interplay of light and shadow, shine and mattness, impulsiveness and calm. Depending on the lighting situation, the look alternates between understatement and opulence – always high-quality, always full of character.”

Its broad selection of tile sizes, including generous wall and floor options, gives architects and designers maximum freedom. The series also impresses technically, offering anti-slip ratings and specialist surfaces like VilbostonePlus and CeramicPlus for easy upkeep.

METALCRAFT wins favour from global judging panel

The Red Dot Award has honoured leading design since 1955. In its 2025 edition, an expert panel of 43 judges from 21 nations evaluated thousands of entries on functionality, aesthetics, and responsibility. “The METALCRAFT series from Villeroy & Boch Tiles impressed with its exceptional design quality in this demanding assessment and was honoured with the coveted award.”