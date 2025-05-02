Gold Tops £2,400 as Investors React to Global Market Stress

Gold is proving its worth once again in times of uncertainty. With stock markets shaken by policy reversals and economic tension under President Trump, the metal’s price has climbed from £1,620 in early 2024 to more than £2,400 per ounce as of April 2025.

This pattern follows a familiar trend: when risk rises, gold becomes more attractive. Amid inflation fears, unstable currencies, and global unrest, investors are using gold as a defensive play — and for now, it seems to be paying off.

Rather than a speculative play, gold is often seen as a long-term store of value. It doesn’t yield interest, but for many, it offers reassurance during volatile periods. Whether it’s ‘wise’ to invest now really depends on individual objectives and risk appetite, but clearly gold is once again playing a central role in portfolio diversification strategies.

In terms of access, it’s never been easier. Many investors choose to buy physical gold online — in the form of coins or bars — from trusted dealers. These can be delivered or professionally stored. The key is transparency, pricing, and trust: knowing where your gold is, and that you can sell it back when needed. That’s what most people want.

Gold isn’t a get-rich-quick asset. It’s about wealth preservation over time. And in the UK, certain gold coins such as the Britannia or the Sovereign are not only VAT free but also exempt from Capital Gains Tax — which is a huge benefit for private investors.

Gold isn’t a magic bullet, but for those looking for stability, it’s got a great track record of providing exactly that for more than 2,000 years.