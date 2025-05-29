Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD) is set to revolutionize brain health assessment with its patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology. With over 55 million people worldwide affected by dementia—a number expected to nearly double every two decades—OBD’s CDM® offers a critical, data-driven solution. By analyzing standard MRI scans, the software delivers a quantifiable measure of neurodegeneration, supporting earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

Having secured FDA 510(k) clearance and UKCA self-certification, Oxford Brain Diagnostics is now launching its commercial rollout across the UK and US, bringing cutting-edge brain health insights to healthcare providers and patients on a global scale.

Founded in 2019 by Dr Steven Chance (former Associate Professor of Neuroscience at Oxford University) and Professor Mark Jenkinson (Professor of Neuroimaging), Oxford Brain Diagnostics has built its technology on decades of expertise in brain pathology and imaging. The FDA recognised CDM’s potential in 2020 by granting Breakthrough Device Designation status for evaluating adults at risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.

In 2023 OBD secured a multi-million investment in a funding round led by BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, alongside continued support from its existing investors, including the Oxford Technology & Innovations Fund (OTIF). This crucial investment enabled OBD to achieve both FDA 510(k) clearance and UKCA self-certification, enabling the company to secure clinical rollout and establishing the regulatory foundation for global market expansion.

Dr Steven Chance, CEO & Co-Founder of Oxford Brain Diagnostics, commented: “Neurodegenerative diseases represent a growing public health challenge, impacting millions of patients and their families worldwide. The support from BGF and other investors and partners is enabling us to accelerate the path to the commercialisation of our software tool and bring hope to those millions who are seeking a non-invasive, precision diagnostic tool to reveal the truth about their brain health.”

Maggy Lau, Investor at BGF, added: “OBD’s progress over the past two years has been remarkable. The technology is truly differentiated, and its recent regulatory achievements signal just how close it is to making a major impact. We’re proud to back a business that’s taking on one of the toughest and most important challenges in healthcare today.”

The landscape for neurological diagnostics is evolving rapidly, particularly with the arrival of new anti-amyloid Alzheimer’s drugs sharpening the focus on early, accurate diagnosis. OBD’s technology directly addresses this by enabling timely detection and precise monitoring of neurodegenerative disease. The company has already achieved early traction working with pharmaceutical partners to support clinical trials and drug development, while simultaneously expanding into healthcare settings.

Beyond dementia, OBD’s platform shows promise in addressing other neurodegenerative conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis, expanding its potential impact across clinical and research domains.