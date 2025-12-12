Guinness has officially opened the Guinness Open Gate Brewery London on the historic site of Old Brewer’s Yard in Covent Garden. Blending modern innovation with centuries-old brewing tradition, the new brewery features an interactive tour, two retail stores, a lively courtyard serving Calum Franklin’s pies, and two restaurants — Gilroy’s Loft and The Porter’s Table.

Set above the brewery with panoramic views across central London, Gilroy’s Loft is Covent Garden’s newest rooftop seafood restaurant. The coastal-inspired menu highlights the finest produce from across the British and Irish Isles.

Leading the kitchen is award-winning chef Pip Lacey, known for her contemporary approach to modern British cuisine. With experience that includes serving as Head Chef at Michelin-starred Murano, launching her restaurant Hicce, and winning BBC’s Great British Menu, she brings creativity, seasonality and a commitment to exceptional, locally sourced seafood to Gilroy’s Loft.

The menu centres around playful interpretations of classic British and Irish dishes. There is an emphasis on responsibly sourced, line-caught fish from Wright Brothers, as well as native oysters shucked at the 20-cover curved bar central to the dining room, which will also feature towering seafood platters. To start, a selection of raw and grilled oysters (the perfect pairing with a pint of Guinness) sourced from small growers along the British and Irish coast, including Jersey, Achill Island, and Kelly’s Galway native oysters.

Following this, small plates include beer and potato bread with butter and seaweed salt, as well as Guinness-rarebit chicory with pink grapefruit, carrot, pickled walnut, and coriander. A fruits de mer platter featuring rope-grown mussels, palourde clams, sea bream, king prawns, and Jersey oysters is perfect for sharing, before larger plates such as smoked potato with almond butter, king cabbage, onion seed and open ravioli, or roast halibut steak, Lincolnshire brussels sprouts and beer velouté.

The main event is the grilled half native lobster, served with tomato and pine nut brown butter, green peppercorn, and herb salad. Finishing on a sweet note, guests can expect a blood orange mousse paired with Guinness ice cream and malt biscuit.

At Gilroy’s Loft, the pairing of seafood with Guinness is central. Every dish can be thoughtfully matched with drinks crafted by Hollie Stephenson, the Master Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. With her deep knowledge of brewing, Hollie has brewed a selection of craft beers that will be available at Guinness Open Gate Brewery London, with beers at Gilroy’s Loft, including The Brewer’s Lager and Piazza Pale Ale. There will be a concise list of cocktails (including a Toucan Colada and Espresso Stoutini) and an extensive wine list featuring both international and English wines, including sparkling varieties.

The name Gilroy’s Loft pays tribute to John Gilroy, whose artwork for Guinness advertisements has become synonymous with the brand. From the 1930s to the 1960s, Gilroy’s whimsical animal illustrations, including the famous Guinness toucan and scenes featuring seafood, helped define Guinness’s branding and brought its rich history to life. The restaurant’s name honours Gilroy’s creative legacy and deep connection to the Guinness brand, with original artwork throughout the restaurant from Gilroy’s grandson, Jim.

Seating 75 in the main dining room, the interiors of Gilroy’s Loft are designed to reflect the heritage of the Guinness brand. The space features a mix of wooden, stone and natural-toned yarn furniture, inspired by Gilroy’s characterful style, while the central bar anchors the room. With views overlooking Covent Garden, a terrace is set to launch in the spring.

On the opening, Pip says, “Working with one of the world’s most loved and historic brands to bring Gilroy’s Loft to life has been incredible – and Guinness is the perfect match for seafood. I’ve worked very closely with some of the very best British and Irish producers on the menu, and I feel like we’ve created a joyful restaurant right in the middle of Covent Garden.”

In addition to Gilroy’s Loft, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is home to The Porter’s Table, a casual feasting-style restaurant with an ever-evolving menu made for sharing. For more laid-back affairs, Old Brewer’s Yard offers Hollie’s craft beers alongside handmade pies from chef Calum Franklin – ‘London’s King of Pies’- and is open to walk-ins only. All venues are open to the public, as well as to those participating in the brewery tours.