VB Distribution appointed Langdon Customs & Excise Solutions on Tuesday, giving itself nineteen months to build duty management systems before the UK’s Vaping Products Duty takes effect on 1 October 2026. The London-based wholesaler is rewiring warehouse operations, compliance workflows and tracking systems to handle the new tax regime at scale.

From October, every vaping product moving through UK distribution channels will require duty classification, compliant traceability and audit-ready documentation. VB Distribution supplies major retail groups, travel retail operators, forecourt chains and independent shops nationwide—high-volume programmes where disruption means empty shelves.

The firm is building what it calls an end-to-end capability. That includes bonded warehouse preparations, duty-suspension processes and stamp-ready workflows aligned with the Vaping Duty Stamps scheme launching alongside the tax itself. VB Distribution has applied for bonded warehouse status, which would allow it to store products without immediate duty payment until they leave for retail.

“Vaping duty is an operational change,” the company stated. “We’re building the controls, workflows and systems now so we can operate at scale from day one and protect supply continuity.”

The timeline matters. October 2026 isn’t a soft deadline—it’s the date HMRC will begin enforcing Vaping Products Duty across the sector. Wholesalers without compliant systems risk supply interruptions, audit failures or penalties. By moving in March 2026, VB Distribution has carved out breathing room to test systems, train staff and iron out problems before the enforcement window opens.

Langdon Customs & Excise Solutions will provide the technical backbone. The firm specialises in duty management systems for excise-controlled goods—products subject to government tax and tracking requirements. Its platform handles duty classification, automated reporting and compliance documentation, the unglamorous infrastructure that keeps regulated supply chains moving.

“VB Distribution is moving early and decisively,” Langdon noted. “Langdon’s Duty Management System will provide the structured controls, automated workflows and compliant reporting framework needed to manage VPD and VDS requirements at scale. We’ll support the programme to ensure duty management, traceability and reporting processes are implemented efficiently and at pace ahead of October 2026.”

VB Distribution isn’t starting from scratch. The wholesaler already operates in Germany and other EU markets where vaping products face excise controls and duty frameworks. That experience informs its UK preparations, though the specific requirements differ. The UK’s stamp scheme, for instance, adds a layer of physical traceability that some EU jurisdictions don’t require.

Bonded warehouses operate under duty suspension—products stored without tax paid, with duty only applied when goods leave for retail. It’s a cash flow advantage for high-volume distributors, but it demands rigorous controls. HMRC audits bonded operations closely, and non-compliance can trigger retrospective duty bills or loss of bonded status.

The broader vaping sector faces the same October deadline, but preparedness varies. Smaller wholesalers may lack the resources or EU experience that VB Distribution brings to the table. Retailers, meanwhile, will need to verify that suppliers can deliver duty-paid, stamp-compliant stock from day one. Any gaps in the supply chain could ripple through to shop shelves.

What remains unclear is how many UK vaping wholesalers are moving at similar pace. The sector operates with limited public visibility—privately held firms, focused on logistics rather than headlines. VB Distribution’s announcement signals intent, but the competitive landscape stays opaque.

For now, the clock ticks. Nineteen months to build bonded warehouse capability. Nineteen months to integrate duty management systems. Nineteen months to train teams on compliance protocols. Whether that’s ample time or a tight squeeze will become clear as October 2026 approaches—and the first duty-stamped vaping products begin moving through UK distribution networks.

The preparation suggests VB Distribution views vaping duty not as a regulatory inconvenience but as a structural shift requiring capital investment and operational transformation. Competitors watching from the sidelines have the same deadline. The question is whether they’re building the same systems—or hoping nineteen months will somehow stretch longer.