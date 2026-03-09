How to Open an Offshore or Onshore Company in Dubai

Dubai is well-known for its legislation, which aims at attracting foreign investors. The Commercial Code is also designed to accommodate various business models, which include the establishment of several types of companies, among which are onshore and offshore companies. While from a registration point of view, the two entities resemble each other, the main difference resides in the activities they can carry out. So, if you want to open any of them in Dubai, below, you can find out how to choose between them.

The offshore company in Dubai

One of the ways through which you can complete the company incorporation procedure in Dubai is by registering an offshore entity. This legal form designates a UAE business form that operates outside the location it is registered in. Free zone companies also enter this category, however, to get a better understanding of how they work and when to choose them, you can benefit from the expertise of BridgeWest Dubai, a firm specializing in onshore and offshore company setup.

When it comes to the registration of this type of company, it is not different from those of mainland business, which means you will complete the same steps, which include:

trading name reservation;

documents preparation (Articles of Association, details of the shareholders and directors, proof of local address);

paperwork filing and Certificate of Registration collection.

The key aspect of an offshore company is that it does not need a trading license, or any of the other two types of business permits, usually required for domestic enterprises. Another thing to consider is that the offshore company does not need to have a management place in Dubai, meaning the registered address can be a simple virtual office that shows it meets the incorporation requirements.

In terms of benefits, here are some of the most important:

the offshore company is probably one of the most tax-efficient business vehicles, as it is not subject to the Dubai corporate and capital gains taxes;

it also offers confidentiality, as the business owner’s name does not need to be made public;

it provides for operational flexibility, as it can undertake various activities outside the UAE.

Given these advantages, what is the onshore company left with? It also has its perks.

The onshore company in Dubai

Any business that is allowed to cater to UAE clients and customers can be categorized as an onshore company. In terms of registration, you will follow the same steps described above. In addition to them, you will also need to apply for an appropriate business license, in accordance with the activities to be carried out.

The main differences between an onshore and offshore company reside in the fact that the former is subject to the local regulations from taxation, labor, and commercial points of view. Also, it must have a physical place of business in Dubai.

In terms of advantages, a Dubai onshore company offers:

a high degree of credibility;

access to government contracts;

stability.

The onshore company is also tax efficient, even if it is subject to the corporate tax, as the rate of the levy here is only 9% after surpassing a certain profit threshold, so it would be unfair to consider it otherwise. Also, now it is possible for such an entity to be fully foreign-owned when operating in most economic sectors.

In conclusion, opening an offshore or onshore company in Dubai is not the main issue, as the registration procedures are nearly the same. The main aspect to address is how you plan to use it and what type of clients you want to have, and from this viewpoint, this article just made it clearer.