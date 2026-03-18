Kapoor Plastics Expands Acrylic Sheet Colour Options

Kapoor Plastics expanded its acrylic sheet colour inventory on 16 March, responding to what the Delhi-based distributor calls steady demand from fabricators working on retail displays and interior projects. The material itself hasn’t changed—acrylic still cuts clean, holds colour, and weighs less than glass—but the range now runs deeper.

That matters to the contractors and designers who order by the sheet. A reception wall in a Connaught Place office block. An illuminated menu board for a chain outlet. A product stand that needs routing without the colour fading. These jobs start with material selection, and acrylic sits in the middle ground: easier to handle than glass, more durable than cheaper alternatives.

The company distributes both clear and coloured sheets across India and into Middle Eastern markets. Order sizes vary. Sometimes it’s a small batch for a custom shopfront. Other times it’s volume orders for ongoing commercial fits.

“Most of our customers already know what they want the finished piece to look like,” a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics said. “They might be building a display stand, a wall panel, or a shop sign. Our role is to make sure the plexiglass sheet they need is available and ready to work with.”

That workflow—knowing the end result before ordering the material—shapes how fabricators approach acrylic. The sheet arrives ready to cut. No surprises during installation.

Interior designers have been specifying coloured acrylic for decorative wall panels where a smooth, consistent surface matters more than texture. Unlike paint, which can chip or fade unevenly, acrylic panels deliver uniform colour straight through the material. When a contractor needs to match a brand’s Pantone specification for a showroom wall, the sheet either matches or it doesn’t. There’s no room for variation once it’s installed.

The signage trade relies on similar logic. Fabricators building illuminated signs or engraved branding panels need material that behaves predictably under routing tools. Acrylic holds up—colour stays consistent even after the CNC machine has carved through the surface. Retail counters, menu boards, and backlit displays often start as flat sheets in a workshop before they become three-dimensional fixtures.

For partition work and decorative features, contractors sometimes favour acrylic over glass purely for installation ease. A wall panel that’s lighter to transport and simpler to mount saves time on site. The polished finish still delivers the look clients expect, but without the weight penalties or breakage risks that come with glass.

Kapoor Plastics positions itself as an authorised distributor rather than a manufacturer, which means its value sits in availability and stock depth. When a fabricator calls with a specific thickness and colour requirement, the answer hinges on what’s ready to ship. The expanded range aims to reduce the lag between order and delivery.

The company supplies material for several application categories: decorative wall panels in offices and retail stores, product display stands, signboards and advertising panels, interior partitions, and branding features in showrooms and reception areas. Each category brings different technical requirements—thickness for structural partitions, translucency for backlit signs, surface finish for high-visibility branding.

Customers span Pan India and extend into Middle Eastern markets, where climate conditions and design preferences can differ significantly from Delhi’s commercial interiors. A discussion about sheet thickness, colour matching, and intended use typically happens before an order is finalised. That conversation matters because mistakes in material specification show up only after fabrication begins, when it’s too late to adjust.

The team keeps the process practical. Fabricators and contractors know their requirements. The distributor’s job is to match those specs with available inventory and get the sheets delivered before the installation deadline.

What remains unclear is how many additional colours the expanded range now includes, or whether pricing has shifted with the wider selection. The company hasn’t disclosed specific inventory numbers or addressed whether competitor distributors have made similar moves in recent months.

For fabricators working on tight project schedules, material availability often matters more than material innovation. Acrylic has been a workhorse in the signage and interior trades for years. The substance itself hasn’t been revolutionised. But when a contractor needs a specific shade for a corporate fit-out and the sheet is in stock, the project moves forward. When it’s not, the timeline slips.

Kapoor Plastics operates from Paharganj in Delhi, where it maintains its distribution hub. The expanded colour options are available through the company’s existing ordering channels, though specific product details and enquiry options remain on the company website.

By the end of March, it will be clearer whether the wider range translates into shorter lead times for fabricators—or whether it simply means more choices to navigate before cutting the first sheet.