Ivanna Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty , What We Know About the Woman Charged in the Rihanna Shooting

The home is located in Beverly Crest, one of those subtly elevated communities in Los Angeles with steep streets and properties tucked away behind gates and hedges—exactly the kind of seclusion that celebrity demands. That privacy completely failed on the evening of March 8. When a white Tesla drew up, a woman identified by detectives as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz got out with an AR-15-style rifle and fired about 20 shots at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s house. Rihanna, her partner Rakim Mayers, their three young children, her mother, and two employees were inside at the time. There were no bodily injuries. Given the quantity of shots fired and the direction in which they were pointed, the fact stands in the record as something akin to a minor miracle.

In front of a judge in a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, Ortiz entered a not guilty plea to charges of one crime of attempted murder, ten counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, two counts of firing at an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle. Allegations that she personally and purposefully fired the rifle are also included in the criminal complaint; this language eliminates any doubt about what the prosecution believes occurred that evening.

Alexander Bott, the deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County, told the court that many lives were in danger since the rounds were aimed at a location where both adults and children were present. Soon after, Ortiz was discovered in a car with the rifle, more ammunition, and what detectives called a disguise. She is being detained on 1.875 million bail and is still subject to a court order that forbids her from having any contact with either Rihanna or AAP Rocky.

Key Biographical & Case Information

Category Details Full Name Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Age 35 Home State Florida (multiple addresses in Orlando, FL) Incident Date March 8, 2026 Location of Attack Beverly Crest neighborhood, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA Charges Filed 1 count attempted murder, 10 counts assault with semiautomatic firearm, 2 counts shooting at inhabited dwelling, 1 count shooting at inhabited vehicle Plea Entered Not Guilty (entered Wednesday, April 2026) Bail Amount $1,875,000 Weapon Used AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle Rounds Fired Approximately 20 Victims Present Rihanna (Robyn Fenty), A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayers), 3 children, Rihanna’s mother, 2 staff members Maximum Sentence if Convicted Life in prison without possibility of parole Next Court Date April 8, 2026 Prosecuting Attorney LA County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott Professional License Licensed speech therapist in California Reference Website

Although no one seems to have made the connection prior to March 8, what has surfaced in the days following the arrest is a picture of a lady whose behavior had been concerning for a while. Ortiz had several residences in Orlando, Florida, according to public records, but it’s still unknown when she arrived in California and how long she had been there prior to the shooting.

Her social media profiles reveal a trend of obsession with celebrities: videos and postings about Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna emerge frequently and intensely, which, looking back, seems like a warning sign that was missed or ignored. Ortiz’s prior involuntary commitment and the loss of custody of her ten-year-old child, according to TMZ, lend credence to the developing picture without providing a clear explanation for her motivation for going to Beverly Crest on that specific night.

Additionally, there is another strand in the public record that gently raises issues. According to Florida court records, Ivanna Ortiz filed an emergency petition in October 2025 to stop a Billie Eilish performance at the Kia Center in Orlando, citing Live Nation, the City of Orlando, and the venue as respondents. The petitioner stated the disputed sum as between $75,000 and $100,000, citing traffic and noise issues.

The concert went on as planned, and the court dismissed the lawsuit. Although it is not certain that the same lady charged in Los Angeles is involved in these files, the behavioral pattern they point to—a person trying to use the court system to manipulate events involving well-known performers—is uncannily similar to what transpired.

Investigations into the precise motivation behind the Beverly Crest shooting are still ongoing. The weapon was found, but authorities are now examining social media data to see if Ortiz had a personal grudge against Rihanna in particular or if the incident was part of a larger pattern of celebrity obsession that turned violent.

The eight persons who were inside that house when the shots were fired may not care as much about that distinction, but it is important from a legal and psychological standpoint. The severity of their stance has been made clear by the prosecution. LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters that anyone thinking about engaging in similar behavior in the city would be arrested and held fully accountable if they entered the community and opened fire.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that Ortiz appears to be licensed as a speech therapist in California. The judge ordered her to refrain from practicing as a speech therapist while the case was pending, and this information was cited almost casually during the court session. It’s a tiny element, but it gives a story that would otherwise seem entirely excessive a layer of everyday biography.

Ortiz had a career, a license, and a background in Florida. When the case proceeds to a preliminary hearing on April 8, where prosecutors will contend there is enough evidence to put Ivanna Ortiz on trial, the path from that to firing twenty rounds at a home occupied by children is the part that is still genuinely unclear.