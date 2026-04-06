Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy Are Dating — And They’ve Been Quietly Keeping It That Way

It’s not evident that a romance would start in Sicily in February. The island is calmer in the winter than the summer crowds would imply; the hill towns have a tranquility that is lost during the tourist season, the beaches are largely deserted, and the light is flatter. Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy first connected in that setting, on the set of The White Lotus season 2, as they worked through the kind of intense, protracted contact that location filmmaking fosters and that people outside the industry frequently undervalue as a catalyst for true connection.

Filming in and around the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, they were surrounded by a cast that would garner significant cultural attention: Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and F. Murray Abraham. They shot scenes against a backdrop that made the entire production seem a little out of the ordinary. Both sides seem to have preferred to keep the connection that eventually resulted from that set as out of the public eye as possible due to their respective occupations.

Key Biographical & Relationship Information

Category Details Subject Leo Woodall — British Actor Born January 5, 1996 Nationality British Known For The White Lotus Season 2, One Day (Netflix) Girlfriend Meghann Fahy Meghann Fahy Age 35 Meghann’s Nationality American Meghann Known For The Bold Type, The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple How They Met On set of The White Lotus Season 2 — Sicily, February 2022 Relationship Confirmed Photographed kissing in New York City, November 2023 Instagram Official Early 2024 Notable Public Appearance 2025 BAFTAs after-party together Relationship Approach Deliberately private — described as a “safe space” Reference Website

Before White Lotus showed up and sped things up, Leo Woodall had been preparing for a breakout for some time. The British actor, who was born in 1996, had a number of credits but had not yet landed the part that made him famous. After White Lotus accomplished that, Netflix’s One Day, in which he portrayed Dexter Mayhew opposite Ambika Mod in a story spanning decades, solidified his reputation as an actor with real range and the kind of on-screen presence that viewers find hard to ignore. He had become into the type of person whose off-screen decisions attracted the same amount of attention as his on-screen ones by the time rumors about his personal life began to circulate in late 2022. He hasn’t seemed particularly thrilled by that attention.

Meghann Fahy followed a different path to reach the same Sicilian production. The Bold Type, the Freeform drama in which she played Sutton Brady for four seasons, was the main reason American viewers were familiar with her. She developed a loyal fan base that followed her into other projects. Her presence in White Lotus significantly expanded that audience; the second season of the show attracted the kind of ongoing cultural and critical discussion that introduces performers to audiences who might not have otherwise looked for them. Because she and Woodall were portraying characters whose plots did not immediately collide, whatever started between them developed in the hours between scenes and the shared rhythms of location living that film sets produce, rather than via their professional employment.

For the majority of 2022 and into 2023, the connection went unnoticed, which may have been due to their mutual discretion or the amount of attention the show was receiving at the time. In November 2023, photos taken in New York City showed them together in a way that left no significant doubt about the nature of their connection, bringing it to the public’s attention. Early in 2024, Woodall made it official on Instagram with the kind of calm, straightforward post that suggests someone who has chosen to acknowledge something rather than announce it. This distinction reveals something about his perspective on social media and the aspects of his life he’s willing to share with it.

In interviews, he has been forthright about this, stating that he does not find public partnerships on social media to be appealing or comfortable and that it is crucial for both of them to keep their relationship private. Reading those comments gives me the impression of two people who have seen their line of work turn interpersonal interactions into material and have consciously chosen to avoid that particular gravity. Perhaps it helps that Fahy seems to have the same impulse; according to any public report, she hasn’t used the connection as material for the kind of parasocial intimacy that social media’s most popular users are encouraged to engage in.

One of the most noticeable instances in their normally purposefully low-key public presence as a couple was their appearance together at the 2025 BAFTA after-party in London. In Britain, the BAFTAs have a particular kind of industry significance, and appearing together in that setting—not on the red carpet, but at the after-party, where there are fewer cameras and the audience is mostly industry rather than the general public—felt consistent with how they seem to approach everything: present when the occasion truly calls for it, absent when it doesn’t.

The level of privacy they currently retain may be more difficult to maintain in the future due to their respective growing profiles and the ongoing cultural focus on The White Lotus as a franchise. Discretion by itself is unable to completely divert the kind of persistent curiosity that the show’s cast members’ personal lives arouse. However, based on how Woodall and Fahy have handled it thus far, it appears that they have discovered a strategy that works for them: considering the relationship as a safe space, something to be defended rather than performed, as Woodall put it.