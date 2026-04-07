MEDVi’s Billion-Dollar Lie: How a Two-Man Telehealth Startup Built an Empire on Fake Doctors and AI Smoke Screens

While browsing MEDVi’s Facebook ad library, there is a point at which the ridiculousness almost seems humorous. “Professor Albust Dongledore.” “Dr. Richard Hörzgock.names that sound like someone entered a medical school directory into a random syllable generator and hit Enter.

However, none of this is particularly amusing because behind these blatantly fake identities are actual people, allegedly half a million of them, who are buying erectile dysfunction medications and compounded weight-loss injections from a business that the majority of the world had never heard of until very recently.

Field Details Company Name MEDVi (medvi.org) Founded Circa 2023–2024 Founder & CEO Matthew Gallagher Co-Founder Elliot Gallagher Headquarters Los Angeles, California, USA Industry Telehealth / Digital Health Products Compounded GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), erectile dysfunction medications Reported 2025 Revenue ~$401 million Reported 2025 Profit ~$65 million Projected 2026 Sales $1.8 billion Reported Patients 500,000+ (as of April 2026) Full-Time Employees 2 (the Gallagher brothers) AI Tools Used ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, MidJourney, Runway Telehealth Partners CareValidate, OpenLoop Health FDA Warning Issued February 20, 2026 Active Lawsuits Multiple (TCPA violations, class actions) Reference Drug Discovery & Development – MEDVi Investigation

On April 2, 2026, MEDVi became widely known after a profile of its founder, Los Angeles businessman Matthew Gallagher, appeared in The New York Times. With Gallagher and his brother Elliot running a two-man business that is expected to generate $1.8 billion in sales by year’s end and is based almost entirely on artificial intelligence tools and outsourced infrastructure, the story seemed perfectly suited to the current state of technology. Not a single factory.

No big workforce. Only Grok, Claude, ChatGPT, and a few contract workers are managing the backend. Gallagher had referred to MEDVi as “the fastest growing company in history” on LinkedIn, but he discreetly took that statement down before the profile was published.

It seems from reading the Times article that a lot of people wanted the story to be true. The concept of two brothers from Los Angeles using AI and a laptop to disrupt healthcare is clearly appealing, and it fits in well with Sam Altman’s vision of a future in which a single person manages what once required a thousand employees. However, the information that surfaced in the days after the profile revealed a much more nuanced and uninspiring picture.

The FDA had already sent MEDVi a warning letter six weeks prior to the Times’ positive report. The letter, dated February 20, 2026, informed the company that statements such as “Same active ingredient as Wegovy® and Ozempic®” misrepresented FDA approval and that its website falsely claimed to be the compounder of the semaglutide and tirzepatide it sold.

The agency issued a warning that failure to address these infractions could lead to an injunction or seizure. This letter was not mentioned in the Times profile. It’s still unclear if that information was simply overlooked or if reporters were aware of it.

A wave of scrutiny ensued after the profile was published. Over 5,000 active MEDVi advertisements running under physician personas that seemed to be completely fake were discovered by reviewers searching Meta’s Ad Library. One Facebook page that advertised MEDVi’s erectile dysfunction product QUAD under the name “Dr. Robert Whitworth” gave the address “2015 Nutter Street, Cameron, MT”—a place that doesn’t seem to exist anywhere.

The classification for the page was “Entertainment website.” Another profile, “Dr. Matthew Anderson MD,” seemed to have previously been connected to a gospel musician and was associated with an Angolan phone number. It’s difficult to ignore how little effort was put into these fabrications, as if it were assumed that no one would ever take a close look.

Gallagher’s defense was multi-layered and occasionally inconsistent. He told Business Insider that about 30% of MEDVi’s advertising was done through affiliates and that the company had a strong policy against doctor personas created by artificial intelligence. However, MEDVi’s own website footer included a disclaimer stating that people in its advertisements “may be actors or AI portraying doctors.”

Many of the advertisements vanished after the Business Insider investigation identified particular profiles with Gemini watermarks and implausible backstories. The number had decreased from over 5,000 to about 2,800 by Monday of the next week. It’s important to consider whether those removals are an actual attempt at compliance or a damage-control measure.

There are additional issues with the MEDVi infrastructure. The business depends on OpenLoop Health, a telehealth platform located in Des Moines, for clinical services. However, in early 2026, OpenLoop revealed that it had experienced a serious cyberattack, with a threat actor claiming to have stolen records from approximately 1.6 million patients, including dates of birth and medical information. There are currently several class action lawsuits against OpenLoop. Many of MEDVi’s 500,000 claimed patients, who most likely trusted the platform with private health information, are now unsure of the implications of the breach.

The products themselves are another issue. Compounded oral tirzepatide tablets, one of the products sold through MEDVi’s platform, are accused in a class action lawsuit filed in November 2025 of lacking a proven mechanism of absorption. Tirzepatide is a big peptide molecule. Before it enters the bloodstream, it is broken down by digestive enzymes. Just to reach about 1% bioavailability, the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 available on the market needed a specific chemical enhancer. Customers of MEDVi might have been paying for medications that just don’t function as promised if the science in that complaint is correct.

Following the criticism, Gallagher posted on social media. He called his detractors “the Karens of the internet” and dismissed them as having low testosterone in a since-deleted post on X. In a different conversation, he made a comparison between standard medical stock photos used in advertising and MEDVi’s AI-generated physician personas, which most people in healthcare marketing would find awkward.

He described the “white label telemedicine” model on LinkedIn in the style of someone describing fire to those who haven’t yet seen it. He might actually believe all of this. It’s also possible that the point is to perform with confidence.

In the end, MEDVi is a stress test for a system that wasn’t designed to operate at this speed. Regulators are slow. There is little motivation for platforms such as Meta to vigorously monitor their ad inventory. Creating convincing-looking medical personas at scale is made incredibly simple by AI tools.

Additionally, it makes sense that people looking for reasonably priced access to weight-loss drugs aren’t checking the backgrounds of every Facebook doctor they come across. Nancy Glick of the National Consumers League put it simply: it’s like playing whack-a-mole, and there aren’t enough mallets right now.

It is genuinely unclear if MEDVi will survive the lawsuits, the FDA scrutiny, and the reputational harm of the last two weeks. The $1.8 billion estimate might turn out to be ambition, or it might turn out to be something completely different. Observing this development makes it evident that the MEDVi story isn’t really about a single business or entrepreneur.

It concerns what happens when the means of constructing something that appears authentic become much more readily available than the safeguards intended to guarantee that it is.