Vertiv Stock Is Up 191% in a Year — And the Reason Is Hiding in Every Data Center

There isn’t much to see from the road as you pass Vertiv’s primary manufacturing facility in Ironton, Ohio. There are loading docks, loud machinery, and people wearing safety vests in this operational industrial plant. There is no indication that the building’s manufacturer of cooling and electrical equipment has grown to be one of America’s most followed stocks. However, at the beginning of April 2026, Vertiv’s stock was trading close to its peak of $285, up almost 191% from the same period the previous year. Its market value surpassed $100 billion. Additionally, the company was included in the S&P 500 index in March 2026, which is a significant milestone that practically means that every passive index fund in the nation now owns a portion of it.

AI chips are not produced by Vertiv. It doesn’t use cloud services or train big language models. It keeps data centers operational. Massive amounts of heat are produced by the computers that run AI, such as Nvidia’s H100 and H200 GPUs, the racks at Microsoft’s Azure, Google’s cloud, and Amazon’s AWS. They require uninterrupted, dependable electricity at all times. The cooling systems, power supply, uninterruptible power units, and switchgear that surround and connect those servers are all manufactured by Vertiv. The data center falls dark and the chips overheat without Vertiv’s equipment. That isn’t a metaphor. It’s physics. Additionally, as AI data centers are now among the most energy-intensive structures on the planet, the business that keeps them from failing has rapidly gained significant importance.

Field Details Company Name Vertiv Holdings Co. Stock Ticker VRT (NYSE) Headquarters Columbus, Ohio, USA Founded Originally part of Emerson Electric; spun off 2016 CEO Giordano Albertazzi Core Business Power management, thermal/cooling systems, modular solutions for data centers Current Stock Price (Apr 9, 2026) ~$281.03 52-Week Range $60.67 – $285.60 Market Cap ~$100+ billion P/E Ratio ~82.37 1-Year Stock Performance +191% (March 2025 to March 2026) 5-Year Stock Performance +1,200%+ since early 2021 2025 Revenue $10.23 billion (+27.7% year-over-year) 2026 Revenue Guidance $13.3 – $13.7 billion 2026 EPS Guidance $5.97 – $6.07 Order Backlog $15 billion (record entering 2026) S&P 500 Inclusion Added to S&P 500, March 2026

That is reflected in the numbers. Vertiv’s revenue increased by over 28% to $10.23 billion in 2025. Earnings increased by 169%. With a $15 billion order backlog at the beginning of 2026, the corporation had more work scheduled than it could finish right away. Management set goals for $13.3 to $13.7 billion in sales and $5.97 to $6.07 in earnings per share for the entire year 2026. That translates to year-over-year sales growth of around 28% and earnings growth of about 43% at the midpoints. These are hardly the figures of a sluggish manufacturing business. These are the numbers of anything that has successfully ridden a huge wave.

It is easy to understand the cause of the wave. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and other AI hyperscalers are expected to invest up to $700 billion in capital projects in 2026 alone. A large portion of that is used for structures and chips. However, a sizable amount is used for the buildings’ internal infrastructure, including the backup systems, electricity distribution, and cooling. Vertiv has close ties to the cloud behemoths and strategic alliances with Nvidia. The most cutting-edge data centers being constructed today increasingly use its liquid cooling systems, which circulate coolant directly through racks to withstand the intense heat loads of AI hardware. In order to increase its fluid management skills, the company acquired PurgeRite in early 2026. Additionally, it partnered with Caterpillar to expedite the implementation of modular power. It is investing $50 million to expand its Ironton factory with a focus on producing liquid cooling.

It would be dishonest to overlook the legitimate matter of valuation. At the moment, Vertiv’s stock has a P/E ratio of about 82. That is costly. The company is now trading significantly below the average analyst price objective, which is close to $270. Some goals are as high as $325. Some analysts are more wary, pointing out that the stock has already factored in a large portion of the future increase. Given the reality of the backlog, contracts, and ongoing need for data center equipment, it’s possible that the market is justified in charging a premium in this situation. However, consistent execution is necessary for companies priced at 82 times earnings, and any deviation in guidance or delivery might cause the price to swing substantially in the opposite direction.

It is quite remarkable to see Vertiv go from a quiet mid-cap industrial company to a $100 billion S&P 500 member in a matter of years. Generally speaking, investors are not particularly interested in companies that manufacture cooling systems. However, markets’ perceptions of what matters have been altered by the AI buildout, and at the moment, businesses that maintain servers and keep the lights on are receiving just as much attention as those developing the AI. This is no longer a specialist investment, as evidenced by its admission in the S&P 500 in March 2026. It’s a popular one. The next few quarters will determine whether the stock can stay close to these levels while the firm fulfills its lofty guidance.