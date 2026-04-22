As the weather gets hotter in India, families naturally look for foods that will keep them cool and give them energy. Eating foods that are in season is not only a cultural thing to do, but it is also a good way to stay healthy in the summer.

In India, picking summer vegetables will give your kids the vitamins and minerals they need when it’s hot. Let’s talk about the different kinds of vegetables that are good for your kids’ meals in the summer.



A look at superfoods that are in season

In the summer, it’s important to feed kids foods that are light, hydrating, and easy to digest so they get the right nutrients. Adding summer vegetables to your child’s meals every day can help them stay busy, well-fed, and full of energy during the holidays.



People often say that bottle gourd is a natural coolant. It has a lot of water and fibre, and it doesn’t hurt a child’s stomach. “Lauki in sabzi” or soups are what most Indian families eat. You could make Lauki paratha, which is flatbread with bottle gourd, to see if your kids like it. Giving picky eaters nutrients is a good idea.

Kids like okra (bhindi) because of how it feels and how mild it tastes. It has a lot of vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, which are all good for your immune system and growth. Some kids like this vegetable, but others won’t eat it because it feels slimy.

You could try making a stir-fry with bhindi that is crispy and has mild spices. It’s a good and healthy choice for your kids’ lunch. Ridge gourd is a light, low-calorie vegetable that is often used in Indian dishes in the summer. It has fibre and helps with digestion, but it doesn’t hurt your stomach. The taste is mild, so it goes well with spices and works well in simple stir-fries or light curries. You can serve it to your kids with rice or roti.



Want a quick and cool snack? Indian cucumber, or kakdi, is full of water and minerals like magnesium that can keep kids hydrated even on hot afternoons. Karela, also known as bitter gourd, even though karela tastes bad, it is full of nutrients. It has antioxidants and other chemicals that help with digestion.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has told families to eat more vegetables every day to get more vitamins and minerals. You can make bitter gourd taste better for kids by filling it with besan (gram flour).

Parwal, or Pointed Gourd, is another healthy vegetable that is good for you in the summer. It also has antioxidants and vitamin A, which are good for the immune system and the eyes. It doesn’t change shape when cooked, so it’s a great choice for light curries or dry stir-fries. This makes it a healthy choice for the summer vegetable rotation in India.

How to get kids to eat their veggies

Is it hard for your child to eat their veggies? Using simple cooking tips can help them look better.

For a tasty, crunchy snack, cut up a fresh cucumber and serve it with lemon or salt, adding amchur (dried mango powder) or lemon juice to the raw vegetables will give them a tangy flavour and make them taste better and stuffing bitter vegetables with spicy besan will make them taste better.

These kinds of tricks can make boring vegetables taste good, which kids will want to eat.



To sum up

During the summer, seasonal foods are a great way to teach kids how to eat better. Adding a variety of summer vegetables to their meals can help them enjoy fresh, healthy foods that are in season. These vegetables not only keep you cool and hydrated, but they also give you more energy, help your immune system, and help your digestion in the summer.

You could also try giving your child different summer vegetables and new tastes. It’s a simple way to make the food you eat every day taste good and be good for you.