UK’s Finance Watchdog Investigates Influencer Bank Collabs on Instagram

As you browse through some Instagram accounts, a pattern soon becomes apparent. The lighting is consistently good. A car, a hotel terrace, or a restaurant that costs more than the average person’s weekly grocery bill are typically seen in the background. Financial freedom is mentioned in the caption. The bio contains a link. Beneath a well-curated lifestyle image, there is a small print that says, “Not financial advice.” Finfluencers now wear that disclaimer loosely and frequently too late, making it their equivalent of a seatbelt. For the past two years, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has made it clear that the phrase does not, in fact, offer the legal protection that many of its creators believed it did. The subsequent arrests further emphasized the point.

The FCA released the findings of a coordinated global crackdown in June 2025 that targeted financial influencers operating without authorization in five different countries: Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates. The crackdown took place in a single week. Three arrests, seven cease-and-desist letters, and 650 requests for the removal of illegal posts were made to social media platforms in the UK alone. Fifty more websites run by unapproved financial influencers also got takedown notices. The scope of it indicated that any prior informal tolerance for the gray area between financial promotion and lifestyle content had quietly expired. Now was the time that the regulator had selected.

FCA Finfluencer Investigation — Key Facts & Timeline

Regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) — UK’s primary financial markets watchdog, headquartered in London Key FCA Official Steve Smart — Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight Finfluencers Interviewed Under Caution 20 individuals voluntarily interviewed using FCA’s criminal powers (October 2024) Criminal Charges Filed (May 2024) Emmanuel Nwanze + 8 other finfluencers charged for alleged involvement in unauthorised investment scheme via social media Primary Products Investigated Foreign exchange (forex) trading, Contracts for Difference (CFDs), credit lending, debt solutions — all promoted without authorisation Illegal Promotions Removed (2022) 8,582 promotions amended or removed — 14 times more than in 2021 Warning Alerts Issued (2024) 38 alerts against social media accounts operated by finfluencers June 2025 Coordinated Action 3 arrests; 7 cease-and-desist letters; 50 warning alerts; 650 social media takedown requests; 50 website takedown requests International Partners (June 2025) Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates — coordinated week of action Trials Pending Nine charged over forex scheme promoted on social media — trials scheduled for 2027 Maximum UK Penalty Unlimited fine + up to 2 years imprisonment for posting paid-for or unregulated financial advice Young People Affected 62% of 18–29-year-olds follow social media influencers; 74% say they trust their advice; 90% have changed financial behaviour based on influencer content Instagram Action (2020) UK regulators confirmed Instagram would clamp down on hidden advertising by social media influencers following FCA pressure Legal Expert Comment Natalie Sherborn (Withers law firm): FCA is “prepared to take criminal enforcement action decisively and at pace” Common Disclaimer Seen on Posts “Not Financial Advice” / “Content is for entertainment purposes only” — used as legal shield by creators aware of regulatory risk

This crackdown has a longer history than the headlines indicate. The FCA requested that companies modify or eliminate 8,582 financial promotions in 2022 alone, which is fourteen times more than it had requested the previous year. It wasn’t a random acceleration. As a new generation of online celebrities realized that financial products, such as forex trading, contracts for difference, and credit lending, came with generous affiliate commissions and an audience ready to trust them, it coincided directly with the explosion of finfluencer content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

By October 2024, the FCA had used its criminal powers to interview twenty people under caution, initially concentrating on influencers who promoted foreign exchange and CFD trading, two high-risk products that regulators take very seriously. Months prior, Emmanuel Nwanze and eight other people had already been charged; their trials were set for 2027. Even though the machine was moving slowly, it was still moving.

UK’s Finance Watchdog Investigates Influencer Bank Collabs on Instagram

The information underneath this story is what elevates it above a regulatory procedural. Approximately 62% of individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 follow social media influencers, and 74% of them claim to trust the advice they get. Influencer content has directly influenced the financial behavior of nine out of ten young followers. These figures are not insignificant.

They characterize a generation that has, in many instances, substituted the financial institution with the financial personality—trading the independent financial advisor and the bank branch for a person on a phone screen who seems to understand them, shares their cultural references, and portrays wealth as both attainable and partially attained. The appeal makes perfect sense. There is a chance that the person showcasing the lifestyle is occasionally compensated by the product supplier without disclosing this arrangement to the audience.

The FCA’s joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, Steve Smart, has been remarkably forthright in his public remarks regarding the situation. According to him, young and possibly vulnerable followers who are drawn to the lifestyle that Finfluencers project trust them. According to the regulator, the duty is simple: verify the goods you endorse, make sure you are authorized to do so, and don’t jeopardize your followers’ savings in exchange for a commission. The legal framework is equally clear: in the UK, promoting a financial product without regulatory approval is illegal and carries a maximum two-year prison sentence as well as an unlimited fine. It turns out that there is no get-out clause in the disclaimer at the bottom of the post.

Observing this develop concurrently across several platforms and jurisdictions gives the impression that the financial influence-based industry is getting close to a real turning point. Finfluencing operated mostly in regulatory shadow in its early years; the rules were in place, but there wasn’t enough bandwidth to enforce them, and creators were aware of this.

The gap is narrowing. Under pressure from UK regulators, Instagram has already pledged to crack down on hidden advertising. June 2025’s concerted international action shows that nations are no longer prepared to wait for others to take the initiative. The legal architecture surrounding the lifestyle content is tightening in ways that are starting to feel irreversible, but the lifestyle content will probably continue because the lighting is too good and the commissions are too alluring for it to go away quickly. There is still the yacht in the distance. Thus, the regulator is becoming more and more outside the frame.