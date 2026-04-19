The TikTok Star Who Became Wall Street’s Favorite Stock Predictor

Peter Tuchman is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange every morning before the opening bell rings. Through the 1987 crash, the dot-com collapse, the 2008 collapse, and the pandemic volatility that caused screens in every terminal in the building to flash red, the silver-haired trader has been there for forty years. Financial media refer to him as the most photographed trader on Wall Street because he has been photographed so frequently, during so many dramatic moments in the market. “Einstein of Wall Street,” was not a moniker he gave himself. Like most nicknames, it came about as a result of accumulated observation. Nobody anticipated, least of all Tuchman himself, that a short-video app centered around lip-sync challenges and dancing teenagers would prove to be the most successful platform for his forty years of market expertise.

His advice on TikTok is surprisingly straightforward. Instead of purchasing items that depreciate as soon as you leave the store, start purchasing stock in the businesses that produced them. He advises walking down a high school hallway and observing what the students are wearing, the phones they are holding, and the apps they are using. Next, purchase a small portion of each of those businesses. It’s not a novel concept—famous investor Peter Lynch coined the phrase “buying what you know” decades ago—but presented in sixty seconds with Tuchman’s genuine floor-trading credibility and New York energy, it lands differently on a platform where the majority of financial content is either slightly ridiculous or anxiety-inducing. His more than 344,000 followers appear to think they’re getting something genuine. They may be correct.

TikTok Finfluencers & Wall Street — Key Facts 2025–2026

Key Figure — “Einstein of Wall Street” Peter Tuchman — NYSE floor trader, 40 years experience; trades $500M–$1B in stock daily; 344,800+ TikTok followers Peter Tuchman’s Core Advice “Invest in stocks, not stuff” — buy shares in companies making the products you already consume (Apple, Nike, etc.) Notable Finfluencer — Austin Hankwitz 25-year-old from Tennessee; single TikTok video drove ~10,000 signups to Betterment (robo-adviser) in one day — unsolicited and unpaid TikTok Stock Prediction Accuracy (2024) 64.37% profitable / 35.63% at a loss — based on 87 predictions from 20 most-watched 2023 videos (BestBrokers study) Best Performing TikTok Prediction NVIDIA — up 163.08% in 6 months; $1,000 investment grew to $1,630.79 Worst Performing TikTok Prediction Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings — down 74.74%; $1,000 investment lost $734.51 (video had ~950,000 views) Best Single-Video Strategy Return $4,860 profit — required $23,000 initial investment across 23 different stocks Worst Single-Video Strategy Loss $1,517 loss — three stock picks, all falling in price after the video posted Gen Z & Social Media Investing 58% of investors aged 40 and under have made investment decisions based on social media content (FCA study) Meme Stock Risk 75% of retail investors in meme stocks lost money — primarily due to emotional decision-making (2024 academic study) Finfluencer Earnings Top finfluencers earning up to $500,000+ annually — exceeding many traditional bank salaries Pandemic Effect on Finance Apps Hours on finance apps up 90% in the US; trading app downloads up 20%; hours on trading apps up 135% Regulatory Response SEC (US), ESMA (Europe), FCA (UK) all tightening oversight; UK penalties: unlimited fine + up to 2 years imprisonment for unregulated paid financial advice Industry Philosophy Reference Peter Lynch’s “buy what you know” — Tuchman’s TikTok approach applies the same logic to Gen Z consumer habits

Tuchman is the most qualified member of the larger finfluencer economy, which has developed into something the financial sector has tried and failed to create for years: real access to young investors. The company saw about 10,000 new signups in a single day after 25-year-old Austin Hankwitz of Tennessee posted a video outlining how to use the robo-adviser platform Betterment to retire a millionaire. The communications team at Betterment was unaware of its impending arrival. Hankwitz had not received any compensation, briefings, or coordination. He simply created a video, uploaded it, and moved a market. Envious and genuinely confused, the finance industry watched this unfold after spending decades and huge sums of money trying to reach younger demographics through traditional advertising.

The TikTok Star Who Became Wall Street’s Favorite Stock Predictor

Early in 2025, research was released that tried to gauge how effective any of this is. The 20 most popular TikTok videos from 2023 that included stock predictions for 2024 were examined by BestBrokers analysts, who collected 87 different calls and monitored their performance over a six-month period. 64.37% of the predictions were profitable, which was a more nuanced outcome than the skeptics had anticipated.

The most notable was NVIDIA, which increased by more than 163% from its recommended price, making a $1,000 investment worth about $1,630. The worst performer, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, which was suggested in a video that received almost a million views, saw a nearly 75% decline, wiping out $734 for every $1,000 invested. The lesson hidden in those figures is more about concentration risk than hit rate: a modest investment could lose $1,517 if you follow one influencer’s three stock recommendations, all of which declined. The victories grew louder while the defeats became more subdued.

As this ecosystem expands, there’s a sense that social media regulators and the financial sector are both lagging behind. Finfluencer oversight has been tightened by the SEC, Europe’s ESMA, and the UK’s FCA. The UK has taken perhaps the most aggressive approach, as posting paid financial advice without the required disclosure can result in an unlimited fine, up to two years in prison, or both. Six-figure fines have already been imposed on a number of celebrities for endorsing financial products without disclosing the business relationship. The disclaimers that appear at the bottom of videos, such as “Not financial advice” and “For entertainment purposes only,” serve as both a legal safeguard and an indication that the creators are aware of the ambiguity of what they are doing. It’s an odd stance to take when predicting stocks while claiming not to do so, but the platform appears to handle the contradiction with little difficulty.

Peter Tuchman’s stance in all of this is genuinely intriguing because he makes no claims. With forty years of floor experience and a license, he offers the kind of observation-based approach that has endured through several market cycles. He is not forecasting with price targets or suggesting particular positions. He is advising young people to think more like investors than consumers, shifting their focus from brands and products to ownership of those businesses. For years, the finance sector has attempted to convey this message through seminars, brochures, and clumsy TV commercials. On the same platform where someone’s cat is learning to skateboard, Tuchman delivers it in less than two minutes. And for some reason, that’s precisely why it functions.