The Los Angeles Tax Collector Handles Billions — So Why Do So Many Residents Feel Ignored?

The first thing you notice when you enter the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration on North Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles on a Monday morning is how big it is. Fluorescent lighting, laminate countertops, and a line that moves at its own speed regardless of the number of people in line characterize this large, institutional building, which is slightly worn at the edges like many government offices. The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, one of the most economically complex and densely populated counties in the country, handles property tax payments somewhere in this building. The amount of money involved is astounding. With 234 reviews and a 1.6-star Google rating, the public’s opinion is far less favorable.

The office itself is tasked with much more than just collecting taxes. The duties of the Treasurer and Tax Collector include billing, collecting, investing, borrowing, protecting, and disbursing county funds and assets. Most citizens are unaware of this extent of responsibility until they have an issue and need to contact someone. Since the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints rather than elects the position, it is somewhat shielded from political pressure but also, some would contend, somewhat removed from public accountability. Elizabeth Ginsberg, the current treasurer, took over after Keith Knox retired. The transition happened with little public notice, which may be a testament to the office’s institutional continuity as well as a reflection of how little most people think about it until something goes wrong.

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector

Official Title Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Current Treasurer Elizabeth Ginsberg (appointed by LA County Board of Supervisors) Previous Treasurer Keith Knox (retired) Office Location Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 225 N Hill St #1, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Main Phone Number +1 213-974-2111 · Toll-free: 1-888-807-2111 Office Hours Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Core Responsibilities Bills, collects, invests, borrows, safeguards, and disburses county monies and properties Appointment Authority Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors County Assessor Jeffrey Prang — 500 W Temple St, Los Angeles Online Payment Portal Property Tax Management System (search by 10-digit AIN) Monthly Payment Option Easy Smart Pay — automated monthly installments via county partnership Accepted Payment Methods Credit/debit card (online & phone), eCheck, mail, in-person Google Rating 1.6 / 5 (234 reviews) — common complaints: unanswered emails, unhelpful service Key Partner Offices Office of the Assessor, Auditor-Controller, Assessment Appeals Board Jurisdiction Los Angeles County — one of the largest and most populous counties in the United States

Google reviews convey a specific kind of narrative. These are not the opinions of people who experienced small annoyances. “They never answered my email and mail,” one person writes. “Waits to finally talk to unhelpful customer no service,” another person writes. The occasional cool, collected entry from someone who paid their bill with an electronic check and got a receipt contrasts with these. The discrepancy between these experiences is indicative of a structural mismatch between the volume of transactions this office handles and the staffing levels and communication infrastructure available to manage them, rather than incompetence. It’s still unclear if the office has effectively addressed the backlog of communications that leads to these complaints or if LA County’s size just makes providing seamless service practically impossible.

By most accounts, the office does a good job of handling the actual payment processing mechanics. Using their 10-digit Assessor’s Identification Number, homeowners can make payments online through the county’s Property Tax Management System, over the phone at the toll-free number, by mail, or in person between 8 AM and 5 PM on weekdays. For residents who would rather spread their annual bill over twelve smaller payments rather than manage two larger sums, an automated monthly installment option has been added through a partnership with a third-party service called Easy Smart Pay. This is a truly helpful development for households where cash flow timing is important. Major credit and debit cards are also accepted by the county; however, convenience fees apply, as they do everywhere these days.

The Assessor, who determines property values; the Auditor-Controller, who computes tax rates and direct charges; the Treasurer and Tax Collector, who manages billing and payment; and the Assessment Appeals Board, which considers challenges to assessed values, comprise the larger structure of property tax administration in Los Angeles County. The County Assessor, Jeffrey Prang, works out of 500 W Temple Street, which is close to the Hill Street offices of the Tax Collector. On paper, there is thoughtful and well-organized coordination between these offices. In reality, residents frequently find themselves bouncing between phone numbers and departments in ways that feel needlessly complicated when navigating a dispute or discrepancy. This raises silent questions about whether the four-office structure serves taxpayers or primarily serves the administrative history that created it.

Observing how this office functions in a city as big and economically divided as Los Angeles gives the impression that the Tax Collector’s job is essentially unappreciated in a manner that few public positions are. No one calls to report that everything went smoothly. Nobody leaves a Google review stating that their bill arrived accurately and they paid it without any problems. By design, the feedback loop is almost exclusively negative; only those who are dissatisfied make contact. The narrative of institutional failure implied by a 1.6-star rating is complicated by this asymmetry, but it does not justify unanswered emails or unsuccessful phone calls.

It is still true that the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector handles vast sums of money on behalf of a vast number of individuals, performing work that is unglamorous, meticulous in procedure, and mostly undetectable when it works as intended. Elizabeth Ginsberg has taken over a position with strong institutional ties and a public persona that requires serious consideration. It will be interesting to see if the current administration is concentrating on that or just maintaining the machinery.