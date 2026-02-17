Chestertons Global added Bahrain to its international network on 16th February, partnering with established local firm Best Location as transaction volumes across the Gulf state’s property market climbed above previous-year levels.

The alliance brings Chestertons, founded in 1805 into four key Bahraini neighbourhoods: Manama, Seef District, Amwaj Islands and Diyar Al Muharraq.

Bahrain’s real estate sector recorded increased transactional activity over the past year, according to recent market data. The uptick reflects what industry observers describe as sustained engagement and improved liquidity in a market often overshadowed by its larger Gulf neighbours.

“Bahrain is an important market within our Middle East strategy. It offers a compelling mix of accessibility, openness to international ownership and a maturing real estate environment that increasingly values professional advisory support,” said Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director of Chestertons Global.

The decision to enter Bahrain marks the latest step in a regional expansion that has seen Chestertons build a presence across more than 20 countries spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia. For a firm with 220 years of history in British property, the partnership model represents a deliberate strategy: identify markets with momentum, then align with locally led teams already operating to professional standards.

“When we consider expansion, we focus on markets that offer clients a credible long-term proposition and where established local teams already operate to strong professional standards. From our initial discussions, it was clear that Best Location reflects the values, practices and service approach we look for in a partner,” Mussa explained.

Best Location brings capabilities across brokerage, valuation and property management. The firm has built an operational structure rooted in Bahrain’s neighbourhoods, where foreign ownership rules and relative affordability have attracted investor attention over the past 18 months.

Hussam Al Sharaf, General Manager at Best Location, acknowledged the shift in client expectations driving the partnership decision. “Client expectations in Bahrain are evolving, with greater emphasis on long-term value, transparency and informed decision-making. Joining the Chestertons Global network strengthens our ability to support clients through that shift, while remaining firmly grounded in local market knowledge.”

The Bahrain move comes as Gulf property markets experience uneven momentum. Whilst Dubai and Saudi Arabia have dominated headlines with mega-projects and price surges, Bahrain has quietly recorded steady transactional growth—appealing to investors seeking entry points without the premium pricing seen elsewhere in the region.

Chestertons’ network model relies on strategic alliances rather than wholly owned subsidiaries in many markets. The approach allows the firm to scale internationally whilst tapping local expertise and established client relationships—critical in markets where regulatory environments and cultural nuances shape every transaction.

From February 2026, Best Location operates under the Chestertons Global brand, gaining access to international frameworks, service standards and cross-border referral networks. For clients, the integration means locally grounded advisors backed by a firm with operations spanning continents.

The partnership also positions Chestertons to capitalise on cross-border investment flows within the Middle East. Bahraini investors active in regional markets now have access to Chestertons’ broader network, whilst international clients eyeing Bahrain gain a branded entry point with local market knowledge.

What remains less clear is how quickly Bahrain’s transaction volumes can sustain upward momentum. Market data indicates growth, but the Gulf’s smaller economies have historically proven vulnerable to regional economic shifts and oil price volatility.

For now, Chestertons is betting that Bahrain’s mix, international ownership access, relative affordability, regulatory maturity, creates a compelling proposition for investors seeking alternatives to pricier Gulf markets. Whether that thesis holds will depend partly on factors beyond any single firm’s control: economic stability, sustained liquidity and continued investor confidence in Bahrain’s long-term trajectory.

The firm’s international footprint now includes coverage across key Middle Eastern markets, supported by partnerships with locally led firms operating in environments where professional advisory services increasingly influence transaction outcomes.

By aligning with Best Location, Chestertons gains not just market access but operational infrastructure already embedded in Bahrain’s property ecosystem. The firm’s presence spans residential and commercial segments, with teams familiar with the regulatory requirements and market dynamics that shape deal flow across the country’s key districts.

The question for competitors is whether Bahrain’s momentum justifies similar expansion moves or whether Chestertons has identified an opportunity others have overlooked whilst chasing flashier markets elsewhere in the Gulf.