If your business plans include shipping products overseas there’s a few essential aspects of the process that you need to be up to speed with. If you start shipping internationally without understanding the basics you could soon run into some problems, administratively, practically, and financially.

Whether it’s getting your documentation in order or appreciating the relevance of shipping container moisture control for preserving the integrity of your shipment, here’s some key points to know.

There are no shortcuts when it comes to documentation

Every aspect of your shipping documentation needs to be spot on if you want to avoid delays, financial penalties, or worse, your shipment being rejected for transit.

Make sure you get professional guidance on exactly information your invoice needs to display. This will likely include a customs classification code, weight summary, and detailed product descriptions.

You will also likely need a certificate of origin and an Air Way Bill, which should be viewed as the passport for your goods to travel.

Correct classification is key

It is also essential to know that every product being shipped internationally has to be assigned a commodity code.

There is a system of globally recognized codes in use, known as Harmonized System codes (HS codes), or tariff classification codes. These codes will need to be clearly stated on your invoice and other relevant documentation.

Good packaging is essential

Without question, one of the most fundamental aspects of international shipping that is often not given the status of importance it warrants is getting your packaging strategy right.

Your items need to be packaged in a way that helps them withstand the rigors of international transit. The packaging also needs to comply with international shipping regulations, especially when the product needs extra care, such as hazardous materials. You should also be familiar with shipping container moisture control requirements in order to keep your contents as safe and secure as possible.

Choosing the right shipping method is another key factor

How you choose to send your products is a critical decision. Your shipping options include using a courier service, a freight forwarding company, or international post.

Your choice will depend on what you are shipping and the journey your goods will take, such as passing across various customs borders. Be sure to choose the most appropriate shipping method.

Keep up to date with regional sanctions and restrictions

Always keep in mind that international trade regulations are constantly being updated. That means you need to keep up to date with any relevant restrictions or sanctions that could impact your shipping plans.

Be mindful of what you can and can’t send across borders

There are certain items that are either restricted or completely prohibited for a number of valid reasons. Things like certain electrical devices, perfumes, or batteries, for instance, could be prohibited for either safety, legal, or even regulatory reasons.

Make sure you correctly calculate all of your shipping costs

The last thing you want to do is find that all of your shipping costs wipe out your profits. Once you get to grips with all the relevant duties and taxes and the shipping charges applicable to what you are sending, you should be able to build that figure into your sales price.

As long as you follow these essential tips and familiarize yourself with all the key aspects of international shipping you should be able to trade internationally with confidence.