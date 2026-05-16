Frieze New York 2026 – Inside the Fair That Refused to Play It Safe

It was evident that Frieze New York 2026 would be one of those fairs that people talked about for reasons other than the typical sales numbers by the time the escalators inside the Shed began to move at full capacity on Wednesday morning. The crowd had that particular Manhattan art-week density, where editors holding tote bags, gallery directors checking their phones, and collectors sipping iced coffees all managed to occupy the same square foot of carpet without running into each other. The black Escalades in line outside on 30th Street remained stationary for hours. The more intriguing tale was that some of the guests inside didn’t either.

Frieze seems to have finally adapted to the Shed, as evidenced by this 15th edition. The ferry rides and tented chaos of the Randall’s Island years seem like a different fair now, almost like a different city. The floors were packed with about sixty-five international galleries, and the lineup leaned more toward Latin American voices than in any previous year. This change can be partially attributed to the inclusion of Omayra Alvarado from Instituto de Visión and Féliima González from Campeche on the selection committee. A fair is often reshaped more by these kinds of behind-the-scenes changes than by any one booth.

On preview day, sales came in quickly. LuwVor I led at $2.2 million, while White Cube placed two El Anatsui pieces for a total of $4.1 million. For €1.4 million, Thaddaeus Ropac transferred a Georg Baselitz oil. In the upper six figures, Almine Rech sold a light piece by James Turrell. As usual, Gagosian refused to reveal anything, but rumors circulated that a big Sarah Sze had been postponed. Reika Takebayashi’s booth at the Public Gallery was completely sold out. Although these figures are important, they don’t accurately reflect the atmosphere of the fair.

Frieze New York

Walking through it felt like a return to materiality. Sculpture, textiles, and works on paper are examples of art that invites you to slow down rather than take pictures and move quickly. This year, the Focus section—which is devoted to galleries that are twelve years of age or younger—was exceptionally strong, and perhaps that’s where the real discussion was taking place. W-Galería’s solo presentation of Seba Calfuqueo won the Focus Stand Prize, while Southern Guild, which had just opened its Tribeca space, had one of the most thoughtful group booths.

Not all of them were sold. The fair felt lovely but emotionally lifeless, “a vague, expensive stillness,” according to an online advisor who contrasted it with smaller fairs around town where the energy felt more vibrant. There is a component to that. The lighting, the expertly trained gallery staff, and the carefully planned VIP hours are just a few examples of the machinery that Frieze has always carried. Eventually, the machinery begins to show. Depending on what you came for, that may or may not be important.

Obrist, Hans Ulrich, wandered between booths. Early on, Don and Mera Rubell were seen. According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio made a stop at Almine Rech. Through the new Sherman Family Foundation Acquisition Fund, Bettina, Takebayashi, Joanne Burke, and Calfuqueo’s works were acquired by the Brooklyn Museum and the Baltimore Museum. It’s the type of acquisition program that subtly produces greater long-term benefits than a single celebrity sighting.

The Ruinart Lounge was packed by late afternoon, and the Tadashi Kawamata paintings on the walls provided an odd, peaceful contrast to the commotion. After weeks of chilly spring weather, the sun had finally broken through outside. It was difficult to ignore the fact that, despite its polish, Frieze still depends on whether the artwork on the walls receives the attention the venue requires as the crowd began to thin out toward the exits. Most of the time this year, it did.