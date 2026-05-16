New York Deficit Erased on Paper – But the Math Still Has Questions

Every time a new mayor presents his first budget, a certain kind of theater takes place at City Hall, and Zohran Mamdani’s performance this week was almost exactly as scripted. In front of the cameras, he declared that he had eliminated the $12 billion deficit, calling it a crisis he had inherited. No increases in property taxes. No service interruptions. The rainy day fund should not be raided. The audience applauded. Press releases were distributed. Then the real story started to take shape somewhere between the spreadsheets and the headlines.

On the surface, Mamdani’s $124.7 billion executive budget for fiscal year 2027 appears to be a political victory. It’s difficult to ignore the meticulous wording used, such as “aggressive savings,” “taxing the rich,” and “partnership with Albany.” Every phrase is working quietly. However, removing even one layer alters the image. A portion of the $7.6 billion in state aid that Governor Kathy Hochul gave the city is actually pension contributions that are being deferred. According to Mark Levine, the comptroller, the budget depends on $2.3 billion in short-term pension strategies and $2.8 billion in one-time measures. They are not remedies. They’re timing tricks.

new york deficit

Mamdani wants people to focus on the pied-à-terre tax. A tax on second-hand properties valued at more than $5 million is anticipated to generate about $500 million. To be fair, this is the kind of policy that his supporters supported. However, $500 million is more symbolic than structural in a budget of $124.7 billion. Albany was primarily responsible for the gap-closing, not any wealth redistribution. It’s possible that Mamdani is aware of this and is just preparing for the long term by accumulating political capital before attempting to increase taxes the following year. Hochul might have written the check because she needs his support in 2026.

On a weekday afternoon, you can see the typical scene as you pass City Hall: visitors posing by the gates, employees slicing through the park with paper coffee cups, and a small group of reporters waiting for something to happen. The structure has the same appearance as it did before Adams. It has been five months since the bureaucracy beneath it was reimagined. The framing has been altered. Each department was instructed to designate a Chief Savings Officer. Even though the politics are still firmly on the left, that phrase alone reveals something about how this administration wants to be perceived: disciplined, modern, and almost corporate in its language.

Even though they weren’t particularly antagonistic, the editorial board of the Daily News criticized the campaigning. They wrote, “He is mayor now,” implying that it was time to stop acting and begin governing. The Post went so far as to describe the budget as dishonest. However, something is missing from both responses. Mamdani is in charge. Simply put, his style of governance heavily relies on a sympathetic governor and a state legislature that is prepared to take on the politically risky pieces. It’s another matter entirely whether that arrangement is sustainable.

There is still a structural deficit. It is concealed behind a state bailout disguised as a partnership and postponed pension payments. The out-year gap is expected to reach $9.8 billion by fiscal year 2030. By then, Mamdani will either be preparing for his next move or running for reelection. As usual, the bill is due later, and someone else will eventually have to explain why.