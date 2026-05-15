BlackRock’s Weekly Market Commentary Is Out , One Sentence Should Make Every Long-Term Investor Nervous

One type of investing message shows up in inboxes on Monday mornings, is quickly perused over coffee, and is then forgotten by Wednesday. Although BlackRock’s Weekly Market Commentary is not meant to be one of those notes, this week’s edition nearly went ignored despite including what may be the most important line the company has released this year. The tone of the passage was subdued, almost scientific. In essence, it made the case that the bond portion of the traditional 60/40 portfolio is no longer performing as intended.

It sounds lighter than it actually is. The fundamental reasoning behind long-term investing was based on a sort of mutually agreed-upon balance between stocks and bonds for about forty years. Treasury bonds would rise as stocks fell. Your retirement account’s bond allocation would absorb the shock when prices increased and yields decreased due to market panic. Increasingly, BlackRock believes that this link has broken down.

Bonds and stocks may decline simultaneously in a world of structural inflation, as they did in 2022. The company now advises clients to move the defensive portion of their portfolios toward alternatives rather than long-term government debt. actual assets. infrastructure. Gold, sometimes. Anything other than the ties that once determined safety.

Information Details Publication BlackRock Weekly Market Commentary Issuing Firm BlackRock Inc. Research Arm BlackRock Investment Institute Headquarters New York City Assets Under Management Over $11 trillion Core Argument Traditional 60/40 portfolio model under stress Bond Verdict Long-term Treasuries no longer reliable buffer Equity Stance Pro-risk, overweight Defensive Shift Toward alternatives, away from bonds Key Geopolitical Trigger Effective closure of Strait of Hormuz Q1 S&P 500 Earnings Growth Around 28% MSCI EM Tech Earnings Growth Around 160% Magnificent Seven Q1 Earnings Jump 57% AI Capex Estimate (2025) Up to $725 billion Europe Rate Hike Expectations About 3 hikes priced in US Rate Hike Expectations No change Leading Sector AI-linked technology Lagging Sector Materials, energy-sensitive industries Watch List US CPI, PPI, China consumer prices Reference Reading Bloomberg Markets

Strangely enough, the note arrives during a euphoric moment. Despite the disruption to global supply lines caused by the effective closing of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. stocks reached fresh record highs last week. According to BlackRock, this is not as contradictory as it seems. The company claims that the drag from the energy shock is being mitigated by the AI buildout. The S&P 500’s first-quarter earnings estimates have increased to around 28%, almost twice as high as they were in early April. Prior to Nvidia’s release, the so-called Magnificent Seven are projecting a 57% increase in quarterly earnings. According to BlackRock, the figures are astounding.

Observing capital expenditures of this magnitude is nearly dizzying. AI-related capital expenditures are expected to reach up to $725 billion this year, an increase of about 10% from their pre-earnings season levels. Since the start of the Middle East crisis, South Korea and Taiwan, the two markets most connected to the global AI supply chain, have significantly improved. The dull physical economy, energy, and materials have lagged. It’s difficult not to question if investors are pricing a genuine macroeconomic event or are just ignoring it because the AI narrative is more compelling as this disparity develops.

With some reservations, BlackRock appears to believe that it is primarily the former. The company continues to be pro-risk when it comes to stocks, especially in the U.S. and several emerging countries, but it identifies inflation and rising rates as the biggest threats to this position. The letter notes that credit spreads are lower than they were before to the start of the Middle East crisis. In other words, markets are not accounting for significant economic harm. BlackRock has been cautious not to fully commit to any reading, which may be interpreted as a sign of complacency or resilience. Both could be partially true.

The note’s European perspective merits more attention than it typically receives. As inflation pressures increase, markets are now projecting three rate increases from the European Central Bank, while the Federal Reserve is anticipated to hold. That difference, which was nearly unthinkable a year ago, illustrates how unevenly the supply shock is being absorbed by the world economy. Economies that are dependent on energy are suffering as a result. The AI cycle and local production have kept the United States afloat. It’s unclear how long that asymmetry will last.

However, long-term investors should stick with the conservative thesis. Over $11 trillion is managed by BlackRock. Its perspective on the bond market is significant due to the massive amount of capital that passes through its models as well as the firm’s intellectual prowess. Allocation choices at pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and the kind of big institutional accounts that impact markets covertly start to take shape when BlackRock informs the world that old Treasuries are no longer the dependable insurance policy they once were. It’s the kind of advise that, once taken in, is often difficult to relax.

Incoming inflation numbers will play a major role in what occurs next. This week’s U.S. CPI report is anticipated to remain stable, with core inflation possibly rising. PPI will display the extent to which producer prices have been impacted by increases in energy and goods costs. The situation is reversed in China. Factory prices are increasing, while consumer prices are still low.

In other words, a story of split global inflation, with China running cold and the United States blazing hot. This does not lead to any conclusions in BlackRock’s commentary. Seldom does it. However, the company is making it more evident than usual that the cozy presumptions of the previous forty years are no longer relevant. That’s a statement that long-term investors used to the traditional playbook should take carefully.