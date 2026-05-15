Inside the Adidas Commercial That Brought Beckham, Zidane, and Del Piero Back for One Last Backyard Game

There is a moment about halfway through Backyard Legends, the new Adidas film made for the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Timothée Chalamet looks up at a cracked concrete pitch and almost laughs at himself. He is not playing a character so much as playing a slightly heightened version of the kid he used to be. New York pavement, scuffed sneakers, the dream of someday touching a ball the way Beckham did. The whole thing should feel manufactured. Somehow it doesn’t.

The premise is small and odd, which is part of why it lands. Chalamet is assembling a team to take on a local crew — Clive, Ruthie, and Isaak — who have apparently ruled their patch of asphalt for decades. Their reputation is so absurd that the film insists they have already beaten Zidane, Beckham, and Del Piero in their primes. It’s silly. It’s also kind of perfect. Football, the real kind, has always lived in stories like this. The undefeated cousin. The uncle who could have gone pro. The neighborhood that swears it raised a legend.

Information Details Campaign Name Backyard Legends Brand Adidas Tied to Event FIFA World Cup 2026 Lead Actor Timothée Chalamet Headline Athletes Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman Music Talent Bad Bunny Returning Legends Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Alessandro Del Piero Cameo Players Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Pedri, Florian Wirtz, Santiago Gimenez Film Length 5 minutes Campaign Slogan You Got This Where to Watch Adidas YouTube Channel Adidas at the World Cup Official Match Ball provider Federations Outfitted 14 Campaign Lead Florian Alt, VP Global Brand Communications Visual Style 90s street and terrace fashion, analogue tech, modern CGI

Adidas has done these big global rollouts before, but this one feels different in tone. More remembrance, less swagger. The visual palette blends modern CGI with camcorder grain in a way that shouldn’t work but does, the soundtrack is steeped in nostalgia for the 1990s, and the haircuts are reminiscent of a faded family photo.

In the promotional materials, Chalamet states, “I used to dream of playing with these guys,” referring to his childhood playground at Pier 40 in Manhattan. It’s that peculiarly precise feature that makes the whole thing work. It’s the distinction between someone who genuinely grew up watching free kicks on repeat and someone who is endorsed by a celebrity.

The cast list is a fever dream for the marketing department. Messi, naturally. Lamine Yamal, who is untouchable while still being a youngster. Bellingham, Jude. Trinity Rodman, whose inclusion is one of the smarter quiet decisions in the whole thing — women’s football is no longer an afterthought in these campaigns, and Adidas seems to know it. Bad Bunny appears. In cameos that resemble Easter eggs, Dembù, Raphinha, Pedri, Florian Wirtz, and Santiago Gimenez also make appearances. It’s difficult not to wonder how many tries it took for Messi to no longer appear shocked by anything when you watch the entire event.

Adidas’s global brand communications manager, Florian Alt, centered the campaign around a term that the business has been subtly developing for months. “Everyone remembers that feeling: playing for the joy of it, no pressure, no expectations,” he stated in the release’s supporting materials. You Got This is a catchphrase that falls halfway between exhale and encouragement. Compared to Nike’s typical machinery, the pitch is softer, and this contrast seems intentional. Adidas seems to be presenting itself as the brand for play rather than just performance.

Adidas Commercial

The stakes are high in the business world. Adidas is supplying kits to fourteen competing federations and will furnish the tournament’s official match ball. This means that their brand will appear on some of the most watched television footage over the next two years.

It is anticipated that the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will attract the biggest worldwide viewership in the history of the sport. A campaign this elaborate is partially a statement to the market, and investors seem to think Adidas has been quietly regaining momentum after a challenging few years.

Nevertheless, Backyard Legends’ most intriguing aspect is how well it captures the essence of the culture it takes inspiration from. Long before anyone sees a stadium, football is truly learnt in the backyard, the cage, and the parking lot. Admitting that has a subtle honesty to it. It nearly doesn’t matter if it sells more footwear. The game appears as it does in memory for five minutes on a publicly accessible YouTube channel. A bit disorganized. A bit enchanted. Free.