Yungeen Ace , The Jacksonville Rapper Who Survived a Hailstorm of Bullets and Built an Empire From Pain

Yungeen Ace doesn’t quite fit the typical narrative of a Southern rapper for whatever reason. He exudes an odd calmness that you occasionally see in those who have experienced too much too soon. It is difficult to overlook the caution in his eyes when seeing him in previous interviews. Although Keyanta Tyrone Bullard was born in East Chicago, Indiana, Jacksonville is the place that ultimately molded, scarred, and created him.

In 2018, he made a stealthy comeback with a song titled “Pain,” which was not a metaphor. He survived a shooting that same year that claimed the lives of his brother and two friends. He himself was hit by several bullets. Most people are unable to bounce back from such an incident, much less develop a career around it. However, Ace did, and it seems like he has been thinking about that evening in song after song ever since. He has candidly stated in interviews that PTSD never truly goes away.

Bio Data Details Real Name Keyanta Tyrone Bullard Stage Name Yungeen Ace Date of Birth February 12, 1998 Age 28 Birthplace East Chicago, Indiana, U.S. Origin Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. Genres Southern hip-hop, drill, trap, contemporary R&B Occupation Rapper, singer, songwriter Years Active 2016–present Record Labels Cinematic Music Group, Geffen Records, ATK Notable Singles “Pain” (2018), “Opps” (2019), “Who I Smoke” (2021) Studio Albums Life of Betrayal 2x (2021), All On Me (2022), Survivor of the Trenches Children 3 Partner Chloe Glass Official Website lifeofatk.com

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It seemed clear that something greater was on the horizon by the time “Opps,” a collaboration with the late JayDaYoungan, was released in 2019. The RIAA certified the song as gold, giving Florida a unique sound that was more melodic than Chicago drill and harder than Atlanta trap.

When his third mixtape, Step Harder, debuted on the Billboard 200 that year, industry watchers who hadn’t yet caught on raised an eyebrow. In 2018, he was signed by Cinematic Music Group; four years later, Geffen Records entered the picture through a joint venture. Rarely do big-label cosigns occur by coincidence.

Then came “Who I Smoke” with Spinabenz, FastMoney Goon, and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa in 2021. The song was unsettling to listen to and contentious in ways that led to genuine discussions about drill music and the boundary between provocation and art. It became viral as well. Later that year, his first studio album, Life of Betrayal 2x, reached the charts. Critics didn’t seem to know what to think of him. But the labels’ investors seemed persuaded.

The partnerships continued. He collaborated with Kodak Black on “B.A.M.,” a single off All On Me, his second studio album, in 2022. The list of features read like an all-star team from the area. Baby 23, Toosii, Boosie Badazz, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. He then released “Rekindle 23,” an homage to JayDaYoungan, who had died a few weeks prior, in August of that same year. Watching one young rapper commemorate another while still living is almost intolerable.

Yungeen Ace

Survivor of the Trenches, his third album, focused more on the streets and survival mythos he has created. Rob49, EST Gee, Real Boston Richey, and SleazyWorld Go’s guest spots indicated he was now functioning at the higher level of regional drill. It’s still uncertain if that will result in long-term mainstream crossover. This type of music has a devoted but erratic market.

He revealed his girlfriend Chloe Glass’ pregnancy on Instagram at the beginning of 2023. That July, their son was born. He has three kids presently. It’s difficult not to ask what parenthood does to an artist whose entire body of work is based on fantasies of retaliation, anguish, and paranoia. Perhaps nothing changes. Perhaps everything does. He continues to rave about the night he nearly died, and others continue to pay attention.