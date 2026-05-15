Inside the WMT Stock Story at $132 , How Walmart Quietly Built a Trillion-Dollar Retail Machine

On a Tuesday morning in Bentonville, Arkansas, you can enter a specific type of store where the corporate culture of the biggest retailer in the world is evident in minute details. The regulars are known to the cashier. Despite tariff-driven pricing pressure across all import categories, the prices of a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk are within cents of what they were last quarter. The checkout app has a smooth ping. Early in the morning, the parking lot is half empty, and by the evening, it is once again filled. By all accounts, Walmart continues to carry out the tasks it has been performing for 64 years.

However, Wall Street’s data are beginning to reveal a picture that goes far beyond that subdued operating rhythm. WMT is currently trading at about $132.45 on Thursday, May 14, 2026, just below its 52-week high of $134.69. The market is now worth more than $1.06 trillion. So far this year, the stock has increased by 18%. That is a remarkable run for a company that the majority of investors have viewed as the epitome of a protective holding.

Category Details Company Walmart Inc. Ticker WMT (NYSE) CEO Doug McMillon (Walmart Inc.); John R. Furner (President & CEO, Walmart U.S.) CFO John David Rainey Founded 1962 by Sam Walton Headquarters Bentonville, Arkansas Employees ~2,100,000 (largest private employer in the world) Stores Worldwide ~10,500 across U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, Chile, India, China, Africa Stock Price (May 14–15, 2026) $132.45 – $132.49 Day Range $130.57 – $132.78 52-Week Range $91.89 – $134.69 Market Cap ~$1.06 trillion P/E Ratio 48.17 Dividend Yield ~0.72% (annual) Average Daily Volume 14.26M shares Today’s Volume 14.20M shares YTD Return (2026) +18% FY2026 Annual Revenue Over $700 billion (first time in company history) FY2026 Q4 EPS $0.74 (beat $0.73 estimate) FY2026 Q4 Revenue $190.7 billion (vs. $190.4B expected) Q1 FY2027 Earnings Date May 21, 2026 Q1 FY2027 EPS Estimate $0.66 Adjusted FY2026 EPS Guidance Range $2.52 – $2.62 FY2026 Net Sales Growth Guidance +3.75% to +4.75% Global E-commerce Growth +24% YoY U.S. E-commerce Growth +27% YoY Advertising Revenue (Walmart Connect) $6.4 billion (+46% YoY) Walmart+ Membership Income $4.3 billion+ Analyst Avg. Target $142.33 (Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim, Tigress Financial) Recent Price Target Raises Bernstein to $145 (May 12); Wolfe Research to $137 (May 11) Largest Shareholder Family The Walton Family Notable Risk Tariff exposure on imported goods

Accounting and culture play a part in the story of the relocation. For the first time in the company’s history, Walmart finished its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter with yearly revenue exceeding $700 billion. Ten years ago, when the general consensus was that the company’s growth had matured, this milestone would have seemed ridiculous. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $190.7 billion compared to projections of $190.4 billion, and earnings per share were $0.74 compared to a consensus of $0.73. The adjusted operating income increased by 10.5%.

The U.S. portion of global e-commerce increased by 27%, while the overall growth was 24%. Walmart Connect, the company’s advertising division that no anybody outside of retail takes seriously, brought in $6.4 billion, a 46% rise. The revenue from Walmart+ memberships surpassed $4.3 billion. These figures don’t belong to a drowsy big-box store. These are the stats of a business that has subtly changed over the last five years to resemble a cross between Amazon and Costco while maintaining the core of affordable grocery.

The analyst community is unusually focused on the Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings announcement, which is set for May 21. Given the tariff environment that has significantly altered a significant section of Walmart’s import categories, investors have been intently monitoring whether the Q4 momentum persisted into the spring quarter. CFO John David Rainey made the uncommon statement in May 2025 that the company will have to raise pricing on certain commodities because of higher import tariffs. The company’s whole brand identity has been based around the term “Everyday Low Prices.”

There is still tariff exposure. Walmart’s pricing discipline is often unable to keep up with the rate at which costs are being pushed through the supply chain by the present administration’s stance on trade with China, Vietnam, and other manufacturing hubs. The Q1 report will provide the market with a clear picture of whether the company has maintained its profit margins or if the tariff pressure has begun to worsen to the point where guidance needs to be revised at the next earnings call.

Overall, through May, the analyst stance has been noticeably optimistic. On May 12, Bernstein increased their price objective to $145. On May 11, Wolfe Research increased its goal to $137. Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and UBS have all maintained Buy or comparable ratings. Major organizations like Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim, and Tigress Financial have an average analyst price objective of $142.33, which suggests an increase of almost 7.5% from the current level. Those objectives are not particularly hostile. They represent a market that, in general, thinks Walmart can carry on without anticipating a significant acceleration.

The argument for those who believe the easy money has already been earned is complicated by the P/E ratio of 48.17, which is significantly higher than the long-term retail industry average. For a Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its payout for 52 years in a row, the dividend yield, at about 0.72%, is practically symbolic. Instead of being viewed as the traditional conservative yield play it was for the majority of its existence, WMT is becoming more and more of a growth-style large-cap that also runs the largest retail company in the world.

WMT Stock

Additionally, the competitive environment has become more fascinating. In areas where the two businesses most closely overlap, Walmart’s e-commerce growth of 24% worldwide and 27% in the US has started to narrow the impression gap with Amazon. In order to outperform Amazon on last-mile delivery in suburban and rural markets, the company has been turning vacant retail locations into quicker local delivery hubs. This logistical maneuver leverages its 4,600+ U.S. store base. At $6.4 billion, the advertising industry is now significant enough for Wall Street to discuss it as a separate market with a distinct margin profile.

Walmart+ membership has reached the point where it generates real recurring income and retains more frequent customers, even if it is still smaller than Amazon Prime. Sam’s Club and Costco are still fierce rivals. Walmart’s combined growth story is currently regarded by some analysts as one of the more intriguing international retail expansion tales in the public markets because to the company’s entrance into India through the Flipkart subsidiary. Five years ago, none of this would have made headlines.

In the last week, a minor but noteworthy operational story has also come to light. Due to consumer safety concerns, the business recalled tabletop fireplaces. Concerns regarding Walmart’s usage of AI-powered identification systems have been raised by privacy groups in response to a separate news cycle surrounding the company’s increased use of parking lot surveillance cameras to identify stealing suspects. Additionally, it has been rumored that Walmart is getting ready to introduce a new streaming stick to rival Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV.

This is a calculated move into adjacent consumer goods that might expand its membership and advertising ecosystem. For a $1.06 trillion firm, none of these things alone make a difference. When taken as a whole, they depict a Walmart that offers much more than just groceries and home items. The business operates at the nexus of fintech, healthcare, retail, logistics, advertising, and now streaming hardware. The complexity has increased more quickly than the company’s public conversation.