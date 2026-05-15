Most small product companies set their launch price by looking at the wrong reference points. The price they pick at launch becomes the price the market remembers, and the cost of correcting it later is almost always higher than the cost of pricing correctly the first time.

Steven Capuano spends a portion of nearly every conversation he has with other product founders on the same subject. It is rarely the one they came to discuss. They want to talk about manufacturing, distribution, retail buyers, or marketing budget. He keeps moving the conversation back to price, because in his experience the launch price is where most small product companies make the decision that constrains everything else they do for the next two years.

The pattern is consistent. A founder builds something that solves a real problem, sets a price that feels reasonable against the closest item they can find on a retail shelf or a competitor website, and goes to market. Six months in, the margin is tight, the unit economics do not support paid acquisition, and the founder starts looking for ways to reduce cost rather than questioning the input that determined everything downstream.

“Founders pick a number, the market accepts it, and then the founder spends two years discovering that the number was wrong and cannot be moved.”

THE WRONG REFERENCE POINTS

Capuano argues that small product founders almost always benchmark against the wrong category at launch. A founder selling into a professional or clinical channel looks at consumer-facing competitors because consumer pricing is what shows up in a Google search. A founder selling into a specialty segment looks at mass-market substitutes because mass-market substitutes are what the founder personally encountered before they started building.

Both reference points are misleading in the same direction. Consumer pricing reflects volume that a small company will not have for years. Mass-market substitutes reflect a level of cost engineering that a small company will never match. Pricing against either one means absorbing structural disadvantages that a larger competitor does not have, while in charging a price that assumes those disadvantages do not exist.

The correct reference point, in his view, is what the actual buyer pays for the actual category of solution. A clinical buyer is comparing the product to other clinical-grade options, not to the consumer version of the same idea. A professional buyer is comparing it to what they currently use in their practice, not to what their patients buy on Amazon. The price the buyer is anchored to is the price that should anchor the founder, and that price is almost never visible from a casual web search.

WHY THE LAUNCH PRICE IS THE PRICE

The reason underpricing is so hard to fix later, Capuano notes, is that the first set of customers establishes the price the market remembers. Any subsequent attempt to raise it is interpreted as a price increase, which is a different conversation than setting the price correctly the first time.

Distributors who agreed to a margin structure at the original price will resist a change that requires them to either absorb the increase or pass it on to their customers. Early customers who built the original price into their own budgets will treat the increase as a renegotiation of the relationship rather than a market correction. Reviews, listings, and reference points across the internet anchor the original number, and search results do not update fast enough to repair the impression.

The founder ends up choosing between two costly paths. The first is keeping the wrong price and operating on margins that do not support growth. The second is raising the price and absorbing the friction with channel partners and existing customers. Most founders pick the first path because the second feels like a confrontation, and they spend the next several years compensating for a five-minute decision they made before launch.

“The launch price is not a starting point. It is the anchor every future conversation works from.”

WHAT PRICING DISCIPLINE LOOKS LIKE

The exercise Capuano recommends to founders is uncomfortable in a useful way. Before setting a launch price, the founder writes down three numbers. The first is the price the buyer is currently paying for the closest professional-grade equivalent, sourced from actual buyers rather than from public listings. The second is the price the founder would need to charge to operate at a healthy margin given realistic volume in year one. The third is the price the founder feels comfortable charging.

In almost every case the third number is the lowest of the three. The discipline is recognizing that comfort is not a pricing input. The buyer’s reference point and the founder’s required margin are the inputs. The founder’s comfort is a signal that the founder has been benchmarking against the wrong category, or that the founder has not yet internalized what the product is worth to the buyer relative to the alternatives the buyer actually considers.

Founders who do this exercise honestly often find that their planned launch price is twenty to forty percent below where it should be. Closing that gap before launch is straightforward. Closing it after launch is one of the hardest commercial moves a small company can attempt.

THE INDIRECT COSTS OF UNDERPRICING

Beyond the obvious margin compression, Capuano points to a set of indirect costs that founders rarely connect back to the original pricing decision. Underpriced products attract customers who are price-sensitive rather than outcome-sensitive, which means higher support costs, more returns, and a customer base that is harder to retain when a cheaper alternative appears. Distributors and channel partners deprioritize underpriced products because the per-unit margin does not justify the shelf space or the sales attention. Marketing budgets become impossible to justify because the lifetime value per customer cannot support the acquisition cost.

Each of these problems looks like a separate operational issue when the founder encounters it. They are usually the same problem, surfacing in different parts of the business, traceable to a single decision made at launch.

THE QUIET ADVANTAGE OF PRICING CORRECTLY

Founders who price correctly at launch describe the experience the same way. They lose some early customers who would have bought at a lower price. They gain a customer base that values the product for what it does rather than for what it costs. They have margin to invest in the next product, the next channel, the next round of inventory, and the team they need to grow. The decision feels riskier in the moment than it turns out to be, because the customers who walk away at the higher price were rarely the customers the company wanted in the first place.

The founders Capuano sees succeed are not the ones who price aggressively or conservatively. They are the ones who price deliberately, against the right reference points, with a clear answer to why a buyer would pay that number for that product. The number itself is less important than the reasoning behind it. The reasoning is what holds up when the founder is asked to defend it.

ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Steven Capuano is a product company founder who works on commercialization strategy for wellness and rehabilitation innovations. More at stevencapuano.com.