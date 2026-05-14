AI is no longer a side project for the CTO. It is becoming a CEO problem. Not because every chief executive needs to code, but because AI now touches the big calls that decide whether a company grows, stalls, or gets overtaken.

Several business leaders are already treating AI as a core management issue. John Margerison, CEO of XFactorAi is building communications intelligence that reads real business messages, finds what matters, and turns intent into clear next actions. Marc Benioff at Salesforce is betting on AI agents through Agentforce, while Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan Chase has told shareholders that AI will affect virtually every function, application, and process inside the bank.

CEOs now own the AI strategy

The first change is simple. CEOs now have to decide where AI sits in the business. For years, software decisions could be pushed down into departments. Sales bought sales tools. HR bought HR tools. Marketing bought marketing tools.

AI does not work like that. Once it starts reading company data, drafting messages, spotting risk, advising sales teams, and shaping customer service, it crosses every internal border. The CEO has to decide what role AI should play, how far it should go, and where the business draws the line.

This is why Salesforce is such a useful example. Through Agentforce, Salesforce is trying to become a platform where companies build, deploy, and manage AI agents using their own customer data. That moves the CEO’s decision from “which tool should we buy?” to “which systems do we trust to act inside the business?”

The real work is workflow, not hype

The second change is that CEOs have to get closer to how work actually gets done. The winners will not be the companies with the flashiest demo. They will be the companies that put useful AI inside the tasks people already do every day.

A tool that sits outside the workflow creates more work. A tool that fits into the workflow can remove low-value effort, speed up decisions, and help people see things they would otherwise miss.

This is where companies like XFactorAi are useful to the wider argument. Margerison’s company is focused on communications intelligence, which means using AI to read through real business messages and turn them into clearer next actions. The broader point is that AI becomes much more valuable when it is attached to actual work.

Trust is now a management system

The third change is that CEOs have to treat trust as part of operations. The market loves talking about AI agents that act on their own. Most companies are not ready for that.

Leaders need to decide what AI can do alone, what it can suggest, and what still needs human approval. That is not a minor governance detail. It is the difference between a system people use and a system they avoid, fear, or quietly work around.

JPMorgan is a good example of this more serious phase. Dimon has framed AI as something that will run across the whole company, not sit in one innovation team. For a bank, that means productivity, compliance, fraud, customer service, software development, and security are all connected. AI may save time, but in regulated companies, a faster mistake is still a mistake.

CEOs have to redesign work, not just cut jobs

The fourth change is people. Recent business news is full of companies cutting roles, shifting hiring, or reorganising around AI. Cisco has announced job cuts while reallocating spending toward AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other growth areas. Salesforce has also faced further cuts while pushing its AI agent strategy.

This is the part many leaders will get wrong. The lazy version is to say AI means fewer people. The better version is to ask which work should disappear, which work should be redesigned, and which people need better tools.

A CEO who only sees AI as a cost-cutting device will probably damage the company. A CEO who uses it to remove low-value work and improve decisions has a much better chance of building something durable.

Adoption is now a leadership test

The final change is cultural. CEOs now have to understand how people inside the company react when machines start influencing decisions. Some employees will use AI well. Some will avoid it. Some will overtrust it. Some will quietly use it in ways the business cannot see.

That makes AI adoption a leadership issue, not just a technology issue. The CEO’s job is becoming less about approving an AI budget and more about setting the rules for how the company works with AI. Where is it useful? Where is it risky? Who owns the decision when AI makes a suggestion?

The verdict

AI will not make the CEO less important. It will make vague leadership easier to spot. The next generation of strong CEOs will not be the ones who talk most loudly about AI. They will be the ones who know where it creates value, where it creates risk, and how to get their people using it in ways that actually improve the business.