The LEGO Minas Tirith Set Is Finally Real: $650, 8,278 Pieces, and a Window That Closes June 7

In serious collector communities, a specific type of LEGO release causes the calendar to resemble a launch countdown. Among them is the Minas Tirith set, which was leaked in December and was verified as set 11377 this week. Built especially to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film trilogy, it is one of the largest Lord of the Rings sets the business has ever made, with 8,278 pieces and a retail price of $649.99.

LEGO Insiders members can place preorders starting on June 1, and the general sale will start on June 4. The wait is about over for anyone who has been keeping up with the rumors since the pictures appeared last winter. The more focused question is how to handle the seven-day window following launch, which is where the majority of the actual strategy is located.

Category Details Product LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings Minas Tirith Set Number 11377 Theme LEGO Icons / Lord of the Rings Anniversary Tie-in 25th anniversary of the LOTR film trilogy Retail Price $649.99 USD Total Pieces 8,278 Build Style Hybrid-scale display model (microscale exterior + minifigure-scale interior) Finished Height Over 23 inches tall Minifigures Included 10 total Notable Figures Gandalf the White, Aragorn as King Elessar, Arwen, Faramir, Denethor, Pippin in Gondorian armor, four Soldiers of Gondor Extra Figure Shadowfax horse Exclusive Figures Aragorn as King Elessar and Arwen LEGO Insiders Preorder June 1, 2026 (free LEGO Insiders membership required) General Sale June 4, 2026 GWP Window June 1 – June 7, 2026 Free Gift With Purchase LEGO Grond (set 40893) battering ram Grond Minifigures 2 Orcs GWP Availability While supplies last Comparable 2024 Release Barad-dûr (10333) with Fell Beast GWP Barad-dûr Fell Beast Resale (2024) $100 – $150 on eBay within weeks Resale Estimate (Grond) $80 – $150 Resale Estimate (Aragorn / Denethor) $30 – $50 each Resale Estimate (Arwen) $20 – $40 Resale Estimate (Gondorian Soldiers) $10 – $20 each Effective Net Cost After Resale $350 – $550

Wikipedia

The set itself is the type of construction that LEGO has obviously intended to serve as a focal of exhibit rather than a lighthearted playset. It employs a hybrid-scale strategy. The outer city is microscale, with the White City’s seven layers rising in concentric rings of stone hue to a final tower that raises the completed model to a height of more than 23 inches. On the other hand, the interior opens to expose playable minifigure-scale scenes, a design decision that has been more prevalent in LEGO’s more expensive Icons series in recent years.

The majority of the people you would genuinely want to inhabit a Gondorian capital are represented by the 10 included minifigures. Four Soldiers of Gondor, Pippin in his Gondorian armor, Arwen, Faramir, Denethor, Gandalf the White, Aragorn as King Elessar, a Shadowfax horse figure, and accessories that specifically reference the third movie complete the ensemble. The fact that Aragorn as King Elessar and Arwen are unique to this set is more significant than the average consumer may understand.

The Grond piece is the reason it matters. LEGO has confirmed that the LEGO Grond set 40893 will be included as a complimentary gift with any purchase of the Minas Tirith set made between June 1 and June 7. For those who haven’t read the novels or have rewatched the movies, Grond is the massive battering ram employed in Return of the King during the Siege of Minas Tirith.

The free set includes two Orc minifigures and is scaled to match the main build. Additionally, LEGO has been remarkably forthright about the fact that the window ends after June 7 and that supplies are limited. The GWP will almost always enter resale aftermarkets at multiples of its perceived retail value in a matter of weeks when such wording is used in the LEGO promotional environment.

This has actual precedent. The Barad-dûr set with a Fell Beast as the corresponding GWP was introduced by LEGO in 2024. In the initial weeks following its debut, The Fell Beast sold for between $100 and $150 on eBay. On the secondary market, exclusive minifigures from that same drop fetched between $50 and $100 per. Collectors have successfully reduced their net cost on a $460 display piece to between $160 and $300 by moving the GWP and a few of the rarer figures inside the first month.

Though the arithmetic is a little different, the same dynamic seems very certain to recur with Minas Tirith. There is a $190 increase in the base pricing. One may argue that the minifig selection is superior. Additionally, LEGO is using more precise terminology regarding Grond than it did about the Fell Beast a year ago. In this area of the hobby, that combination is referred to as a coiled spring.

The LEGO Minas Tirith

Speaking with seasoned LEGO collectors, I get the impression that the Lord of the Rings series is currently one of the company’s most successful evergreen assets. LEGO has a clear business justification for expanding thanks to the 25th anniversary peg. Nearly two years later, secondary listings are still moving at significantly higher prices than retail due to the Barad-dûr set’s robust sales.

The useful advice that has surfaced from collector forums is generally consistent for someone who is debating whether to purchase. You shouldn’t purchase this set with the goal of opening a sealed box. Unlike certain limited-edition runs, LEGO does not make mainline Icons sets scarce upon release. Additionally, the buyer pool is reduced by the $650 price point. For most fans, it makes more sense to purchase the set for what it is—a spectacular display piece—and then sell the Grond GWP and one or two of the more desirable minifigures within the first 30 days to recoup a portion of the purchase price.

The Grond set itself is expected to sell for between $80 to $150 in the first several weeks, based on comparable LOTR LEGO components. The statues of Aragorn and Denethor are priced between $30 and $50. Arwen receives between $20 and $40. Each of the four Gondorian Soldiers costs between $10 and $20. The recovered value can easily fall between $100 and $300 if the GWP and two or three of the most desirable figures are moved within the first month, reducing the kept set’s effective cost to between $350 and $550.