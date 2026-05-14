Why More People are Opting for Non-Traditional Rings 

A few years ago, most engagement rings looked fairly similar. You’d see a round-cut diamond on a platinum band, and that was that. But if you’ve browsed any jeweller’s website recently, you’ll have noticed the options have expanded well beyond the classic solitaire. Coloured gemstones, unusual settings, mixed metals and lab-grown stones are all turning up on ring fingers across the UK.

Personal style is replacing tradition

Never mind what the latest celebrity engagement rings look like – most people aren’t shopping with a red carpet in mind. More couples now treat an engagement ring as an extension of their personal style rather than a box to tick.

Instead of defaulting to a round brilliant diamond because that’s what everyone else has, people are actively seeking out designs that match how they dress and live day to day. You might choose a teal sapphire because it’s your favourite colour or go for a vintage-inspired bezel setting because you love the art deco era.

Ethical choices are often a priority

These days, people want to know that the gemstone on their finger wasn’t mined in harmful conditions and that the metal was sourced responsibly. Lab diamonds engagement rings have become especially popular for this reason and they’re chemically identical to natural diamonds but produced without the ethical concerns.

Recycled gold and traceable gemstones are also gaining traction. If ethics are important to you, look for jewellers who can provide certification for conflict-free stones and tell you exactly where their materials come from. It’s a straightforward way to feel confident about what you’re buying.

Buying habits are changing

The cost of living has made a lot of couples rethink what they’re willing to spend on an engagement ring. The old three months’ salary rule has lost its grip with people going with what they can afford rather than an outdated figure.

Lab diamonds typically cost less than mined equivalents and let you get a larger or higher-quality stone without stretching your budget. Alternative gemstones like morganite or moissanite offer even more flexibility if you’re open to exploring beyond diamonds altogether.

Rings built for real life, not just special occasions

A growing number of people want a ring they’ll actually wear every single day, whether at work, at the gym or while cooking dinner. That’s steering many buyers towards lower-profile settings and harder-wearing metals like platinum or palladium.

If your ring catches on everything or feels too delicate to wear while you’re running errands, you’re less likely to put it on at all. Choosing a design that suits your routine means you’ll enjoy it far more in the long run than something that only comes out for date nights.