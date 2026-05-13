Reducing Capital for Megabanks Will Hurt Main Street , The Eight Biggest Lenders Have Already Started Lobbying to Kill the Proposal

Even though the outcome of this particular regulatory battle may ultimately influence the cost of mortgages, small business loans, and credit lines for regular households, it takes place behind closed doors. That is precisely the type of conflict that is currently taking place in Washington around bank capital requirements. In March 2026, the Federal Reserve, the OCC, and the FDIC published updated Basel III endgame draft guidelines that would loosen the capital requirements for the biggest banks in the United States.

Under the new system, the capital requirements of the eight biggest U.S. banks—known internally and to regulators as Global Systemically Important Banks, or GSIBs—would be reduced by 3.8 to 4.8%. These percentages equate into hundreds of billions of dollars in additional capacity for a sector that already runs with leverage ratios that make most other businesses dizzy. The banks contend that Main Street will receive such capacity.

U.S. Bank Capital Debate — May 2026 Snapshot Details Regulatory Framework Basel III endgame revised draft Key U.S. Regulators Federal Reserve, OCC, FDIC Rule Release Date March 2026 Comment Period Deadline June 18, 2026 GSIB Capital Reduction Estimated 3.8% to 4.8% Regional Bank Reduction (e.g., PNC) Approximately 5.2% Smaller Banks Reduction Up to 7.7% Eight Largest U.S. Banks JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon, State Street Pro-Industry Group Bank Policy Institute Reform Advocacy Group Better Markets Industry Framing “More rational capital framework” Critics’ Framing Increased systemic risk, echoes of 2008 Key Industry Argument Capital rules “double count” risk Political Pressure Point November 2026 midterm elections

The political timing is calculated, and the lobbying effort is fierce. In order to secure the lower standards prior to the November midterm elections, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon, and State Street are working together through the Bank Policy Institute and other trade associations. The logic is simple. Washington’s current political climate is exceptionally conducive to laxer regulations.

Tougher regulations could be implemented during the implementation period if there is a change in congressional authority or even in the leadership of the bank regulatory bodies. The idea is to lock in the benefits now before the political landscape shifts. The pattern is evident to anyone who has observed the development of financial regulation over the previous 20 years. Political cycles determine when regulatory windows open and close, and lobbying calendars are adjusted appropriately.

More intriguing than its overtly political aspect is the industry’s fundamental argument. The current capital regulations have been described as anaemic by the Bank Policy Institute and individual bank CEOs because they excessively restrict lending capacity without providing commensurate safety benefits. The technical issue centers on double counting, as defined by the industry.

The same underlying risk could be recorded more than once under the pre-2026 regime across various regulatory metrics, increasing the apparent capital requirement over what the real risk profile warrants. Banks contend that the 2026 proposal fixes this by more accurately matching capital needs with estimated risk. The framing is intentional. In business parlance, a more logical capital framework makes sense. In their public remarks, regulators who support the idea have reiterated it.

The detractors don’t believe it. The Washington-based lobbying group for financial reform, Better Markets, has been especially forthright. Reduced capital, according to the reform side, makes the banking system less safe—not just marginally less safe, but actually less able to withstand the kind of stress that led to the 2008 financial crisis. Over the last fifteen years, banks have authorized record share buybacks, earned record profits, and paid record dividends.

Critics contend that rather than translating into new lending to individuals or small enterprises, capital reductions will mostly go through these same routes, benefiting shareholders and executive bonuses. They claim that the Main Street narrative is merely a rhetorical front for a real shift of regulatory risk to the general population.

The element that many regulators won’t publicly discuss is the 2008 parallel. The worst economic downturn since the Great Depression resulted from the financial crisis that started that autumn. Even when it was essential, the TARP budgetary reaction was unpopular. The idea that the banking sector had been undercapitalized in relation to its risks served as the foundation for later regulatory reforms, such as Dodd-Frank and the worldwide Basel III framework.

Sixteen years after Lehman Brothers’ failure, lowering capital requirements today necessitates a degree of confidence in the system’s current state that not everyone possesses. Reading the reformers’ statements gives the impression that they think the institutional memory of 2008 is fading more quickly than the underlying concerns have been addressed.

Reducing Capital for Megabanks Will Hurt Main Street

An additional layer is added by the regional bank dimension. Under the new system, PNC and other regional lenders are anticipating capital reductions of roughly 5.2%. Reductions of up to 7.7% are possible for smaller banks with assets under $100 billion. In this instance, the claim is that capital regulations intended largely for the biggest banks have disproportionately impacted smaller institutions. There is some validity to that.

Mid-sized banks have real difficulties controlling interest rate risk and deposit volatility, as evidenced by regional bank collapses in 2023, such as Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic. The proposed guidelines don’t adequately address the question of whether lowering capital requirements or fixing the particular risk management shortcomings that led to those disasters is the best course of action.

Even non-specialists should pay attention to this discussion because of the cultural context. Over the last few decades, American banking has grown increasingly politically significant and centralized. The vast majority of the assets in the US banking system are held by the eight GSIBs. Generally speaking, their CEOs interact with top elected officials more directly than regulators do.

The frequency of casual discussions between bank executives and political principals during significant regulation cycles is evident to anybody who has worked in Washington financial policy circles. Formal comment letters and industry filings are not the exclusive forms of lobbying. It permeates breakfast gatherings, fundraising activities, and the gradual build-up of relationship capital that has consistently influenced the actual formulation of American financial regulations.