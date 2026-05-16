How Does Instagram Instants Work – Why Is Meta Copying Snapchat Again?

The way Instagram Instants operates is almost nostalgic. The camera turns on as soon as you launch the app and tap the small pile of pictures hidden in the lower right corner of your inbox. Not a filter. Not a gallery. There are no second chances to look better than you do on a Tuesday at 11 p.m. It’s informal sharing, reduced to what Instagram was like in 2012—before the influencer economy, before curation, and before each picture turned into a tiny audition.

The rollout of Meta’s May 13 launch of Instants has been swift. The mechanics are fairly straightforward. Using the in-app camera, you take a picture, type a brief caption first (in an oddly reversed order, but it works), and choose whether Close Friends or the mutuals you follow back will see it. Press the white shutter button. Completed. In the event that you immediately regret what you just shared—which, to be honest, most of us will at some point—an undo option briefly appears.

How Does Instagram Instants Work

The technology isn’t what makes it fascinating. It’s the way of thinking. Instants openly borrows from BeReal’s uncensored philosophy and Snapchat’s vanishing format, and Meta isn’t really pretending otherwise. The company seems to have finally come to terms with the fact that polished feeds are dying. These days, people share their actual lives in group chats, direct messages, and brief narratives. Instagram is prepared to create a different small app in order to regain that.

It is a purposefully one-shot viewing experience. After your friend opens the Instant and views it once, it disappears from their inbox. It is completely unretrievable after a day. On your end, however, the image is stored in a private archive that you can access from the upper right corner of the Instants screen for up to a year. Later on, you can create a recap of those recorded moments and upload it to your Stories—a clever loop. Only when you make the decision does disposable become permanent.

Responses are sent directly to direct messages, which maintains a close dialogue. Reactions function in the same manner as they do on the rest of Instagram. The app does not allow screenshots, but as CNET noted, anyone with a second phone can still take screenshots. The uncomfortable reality of any transient feature is that it is only as private as the individual on the other end.

It’s difficult to ignore the timing. Just one week prior to Instants’ launch, Meta discontinued end-to-end encryption for Instagram direct messages, a move that privacy researchers are quietly questioning. The picture becomes a little more complicated than the upbeat launch video suggests when you combine that with always-on camera permissions inside the messaging tab. The safeguards, such as Sleep Mode, shared time limits, and parental supervision, are applicable to Teen Accounts and Family Centers. It’s another matter entirely whether they hold up in practical applications.

You get the impression that Meta isn’t attempting to win on novelty as you watch this play out. It is attempting to use gravity to its advantage. Instagram is already home to two billion users. The math makes sense if even a small percentage of them begin using Instants in the same manner that they used Snapchat. The feature is tiny in and of itself. It’s not the intention behind it.