Indiana Dog Food Company Recall Sparks Nationwide Salmonella Scare in Six States

A pet food recall is accompanied by a subtle sense of dread. Something smaller and more domestic—a concern that settles in the kitchen, between the dog bowl and the freezer drawer—rather than the loud, headline-grabbing panic of a car defect or a tainted spinach bag. This most recent story resides there. After routine FDA sampling revealed Salmonella in a single composite sample, Albright’s Raw Pet Food, a small business based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, voluntarily removed one lot of its frozen Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced. Just one lot. One bacterial attack. All of a sudden, pet owners from Wisconsin to California are being advised to examine the packaging of whatever is being thawed for dinner tonight.

Lot number C001730, best-by April 28, 2027, sold in clear vacuum-packed one-pound bricks, is the specific, nearly surgical recall. However, narrow does not equate to small. Raw pet food has a tendency to vanish into freezers with little paper trail, and the product traveled through six states. In May, a bag purchased in Charlotte in February might still be hidden beneath a frozen pizza. It’s difficult to ignore how carelessly these things move.

Indiana Dog Food Company Recall

For its part, Albright’s is using the language of caution, which is what businesses in this situation typically do. The FDA notice states, “Out of an abundance of caution,” a phrase that has practically become customary during recall season. As of yet, the product has not been connected to any diseases. Testing by third parties is still in progress. The business claims that it is still analyzing the data. All of this is reasonable, even responsible, but it seems like raw pet food companies now have to put in twice as much effort to persuade consumers that they are being cautious enough.

That is the larger context that is worth clinging to. Over the past ten years, the raw feeding movement—the notion that dogs thrive on unprocessed meat, as wolves allegedly did—has developed into a significant industry, bringing with it a constant barrage of FDA warnings. E. Coli, Listeria, and Salmonella. The buyer in this case is a golden retriever who is unaware of the pathogens that plague the human food supply chain. Midwestern Pet Foods, an Indiana-based company, recently experienced a multi-brand recall of its own. The patterns recur.

The Albright’s case is notable not because of the contamination itself, which is nearly always present in this category, but rather because of how the system detected it. regular FDA sampling. a single composite sample. That’s the whole sequence of things. A lab result followed by a recall—no sick dogs, veterinary alarms, or viral social media posts. It’s the less glamorous aspect of food safety, and even though it makes businesses cringe, it usually works.

The practical advice for owners is the same as it always is during these times. Verify the lot number. Avoid feeding it. Return it or throw it away. Wash your hands and the bowls, especially if there are children or people with compromised immune systems in the home. In addition to passing through the dog’s digestive tract, salmonella can also linger on surfaces, in saliva, and in kitchen floor corners.

It’s more difficult to determine whether this incident truly damages Albright’s reputation. The brand is small, devoted consumers tend to stick with it, and recalls that are handled openly can occasionally appear to be evidence of integrity rather than failure. Underneath all of this, there’s a silent question about how much risk pet owners are willing to take in order to feed their dogs something that resembles nature, rather than about a single freezer full of chicken in Indiana. Based on sales data, the answer is still fairly large.