Ukraine’s Robot Army Deploys the M2 Browning to Shield Front-Line Troops

Ukraine’s robot army is deploying the M2 Browning machine gun on unmanned ground vehicles across the front line, turning a weapon first fielded nearly a century ago into a cornerstone of modern robotic warfare. The move lets Ukrainian forces bring the gun’s heavy firepower to bear without exposing soldiers to the mine and drone threats that make crewed vehicles so deadly in this conflict.

Why the M2 Browning suits Ukraine’s robot fleet

The M2 Browning, designed by the United States at the end of the First World War and fielded in the early 1930s, is now used by more than 90 countries. At 84 pounds before ammunition, tripod, and other equipment, it is typically mounted on vehicles rather than carried by troops.

That weight, which makes the gun cumbersome in infantry hands, becomes an advantage on a robot. Oleg Fedoryshyn, director of R&D at Ukrainian robot and weapons maker DevDroid, told Business Insider: ‘It’s quite hard for a soldier to take a Browning on himself and some ammunition because it’s quite heavy. It’s better to use a vehicle.’

A robot, he said, solves the problem entirely. ‘It’s better to set it on a UGV because in this case, you don’t need a soldier for that near the machine gun.’

DevDroid’s main product is the Droid TW, a reconnaissance and strike ground robot whose turret can accept several weapon types. According to Bavovna AI’s Droid TW 12.7 specification page, the system has a maximum target engagement range of 1 km, a top speed of 7 km/h, and a tactical operating radius of 5 km. The M2 is its primary weapon. ‘I think in the Ukrainian Army, maybe 90% of all Droid TW are with Brownings,’ Fedoryshyn said, adding: ‘We have a lot of Brownings in the army.’

The gun’s availability is a recurring reason other Ukrainian manufacturers choose it too. Ihor Kulakevych, a product manager at drone and ground robot maker FRDM Group, previously told Business Insider that the company fits the M2 to its D-21-12 remotely controlled battle robot because of how available and dependable it is, with many Western militaries holding the weapon and its ammunition in stockpiles. Frontline Robotics, another Ukrainian weapons maker, produces an autonomous module designed to carry the M2 that turns a robot into what the company’s chief business development officer Mykyta Rozhkov described as a ‘small tank.’

The US and allied nations have supplied Ukraine with M2s and ammunition throughout the war, giving Kyiv reliable access to a weapon partner nations can send in meaningful numbers without quickly depleting their own stocks.

Ukraine’s robot M2 Browning use sits inside a rapid expansion

The armed deployment of the M2 on ground robots is part of a broader and accelerating shift in how Ukraine fights. Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on 18 April that Ukraine plans to contract 25,000 ground robotic systems in the first half of 2026, more than double the total procured throughout 2025, according to Defense News.

The same Defense News report found that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has spent over 14 billion hryvnia (roughly $330 million) pushing more than 181,000 drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and electronic warfare systems to the front since January 2026, using a digital procurement system that allows front-line units to order directly from domestic manufacturers.

Mission numbers reflect the pace of that build-up. Ukrainian forces carried out more than 9,000 logistics and evacuation missions using ground robots in March 2026 alone, and approximately 21,500 missions during the first quarter of 2026, according to United24 Media. Ukraine’s defence minister has separately said the robots were used to help with more than 50,000 logistics and evacuation missions since the beginning of the year, sharply up from the 2,000 missions officials reported for the six months leading up to December.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined the strategic ambition in an address on 14 April 2026. ‘For the first time in the history of this war, Ukrainian warriors captured an enemy position using exclusively unmanned platforms,’ he said, according to Defense News. He added that Ukrainian forces had run more than 22,000 unmanned missions in the preceding three months.

Fedoryshyn put the ultimate goal simply: the robots are there to ‘save people’s lives’ by taking over as many roles from human soldiers as possible. Armed with the M2 Browning, they are now doing that at the sharp end of the front line.

Whether the robot-plus-century-old-gun combination can scale fast enough to keep pace with Ukraine’s 25,000-unit procurement target for the first half of 2026 will be the test that matters most in the months ahead.