Providence rental market tops Zillow’s summer 2026 rankings ahead of New York and San Francisco

The Providence rental market has claimed the top spot in Zillow’s hottest rental markets ranking for summer 2026, outranking not only New York and San Francisco but also Boston, in a result that reflects just how severely housing supply has failed to keep pace with demand along the US north-east coast.

Zillow built its ranking by tracking metros where rents rose quickly, vacancies fell, and rental concessions (waived fees, a free month’s rent) were rarely on offer. Providence came out on top across all three measures.

Why the Providence rental market outpaced its much larger rivals

Providence has a population of roughly 195,000, about 2% of New York City’s. Its small size makes supply constraints bite harder: when even a modest uptick in demand arrives, there simply are not enough homes to absorb it.

According to Zillow, Providence rents are up 5% year over year as of summer 2026, and just 12.9% of properties offered concessions, the lowest concession share in the top ten. Both figures point to a market where landlords hold the leverage.

Zillow senior economist Kara Ng put it plainly: ‘In Zillow’s hottest rental markets, the math is simple: More people want to live there than there are homes to rent, whether for access to amenities, strong job markets or family ties, renters are competing over a limited supply.’

The Boston Globe reported that Providence surpassed not only New York and San Francisco in the ranking but Boston as well, a city with far greater economic mass and name recognition.

A vacancy problem years in the making

The structural backdrop to the Providence rental market’s ranking is a vacancy rate that has long been among the tightest in the country. Rhode Island recorded the lowest rental vacancy rate of any US state at 2.6% in 2024, according to data compiled by DoorLoop from the US Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey.

For context, the national rental vacancy rate stood at 7.3% in the first quarter of 2026, according to the US Census Bureau’s Quarterly Residential Vacancies and Homeownership release. Rhode Island’s rate is less than half that figure.

A closer look at Providence itself shows why renters face such stiff competition. The Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing’s 2025 Integrated Housing Report counted 79,423 total housing units in the city, of which 71,497 were occupied and 7,926 were vacant. That produces an overall vacancy rate of 9.98%, but the for-sale and for-rent vacancy rate (the slice that matters most to active renters and buyers) sits at just 3.87%.

Providence has also been labelled an unaffordable place to buy, driven largely by that same inventory shortage. When ownership is out of reach, rental demand rises, tightening the market further.

Construction bypassed the north-east

The national picture helps explain why the gap between Providence and, say, a Sun Belt city has widened. Ng noted that ‘the US built more new units in 2024 than any year in the past half-century, but that boom largely bypassed the Northeast and coastal California, which is exactly why rental competition there is so intense.’

That divergence shows up starkly in the New York metro, which still features among Zillow’s busiest markets. Zillow recorded 4.5% annual rent growth there as of summer 2026, with a typical rent of $3,406 a month, nearly $1,500 above the US national typical rent. Yet even with those figures, Providence’s combination of sharper rent growth, lower vacancies, and scarcer concessions was enough to push it to the top of the table.

For renters in Providence, the immediate pressure is unlikely to ease without a sustained wave of new construction, the one remedy the north-east has so far largely missed.