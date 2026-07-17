Samsung S90F Leads the Best Samsung TVs of 2026

The best Samsung TVs of 2026 span five distinct picks, but one model stands above the rest: the Samsung S90F OLED, currently discounted to $1,197.98, which delivers the strongest balance of picture quality and value across Samsung’s entire range.

The S90F: Why It Tops the Field

The S90F uses a QD-OLED panel, combining self-illuminating pixels with quantum dots to produce an infinite contrast ratio and wide colour coverage. Reviewers measured a peak brightness of around 1,460 nits, enough to give HDR content genuine punch in a typical living room. According to Samsung’s official S90F spec sheet, the TV runs the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor across all sizes from 42 to 83 inches and supports both HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10+ Gaming modes.

The S90F uses a glossy screen rather than an anti-glare coating. That choice preserves deeper blacks, but buyers sensitive to reflections should consider the S90H, Samsung’s 2026 successor, which adds a matte finish at the cost of slightly reduced colour performance since it drops quantum dots in all sizes.

One size caveat: the 42-, 48-, and 83-inch S90F models do not use quantum dots, so their colour performance falls short of the middle sizes. Buyers chasing the full QD-OLED experience should choose the 55-, 65-, or 77-inch versions.

Which of the Best Samsung TVs Suit Each Type of Buyer?

For those who want Samsung’s absolute best image quality, the S95H OLED is the premium choice. Reviewers recorded a peak of 2,780 nits on a 10% test pattern, around 30% brighter than the S95F it replaces and the highest figure yet recorded on an OLED panel. The Samsung newsroom’s introduction of the 2025 OLED lineup confirmed the S95F’s 30% brightness improvement and a 165Hz refresh rate over prior models, setting the benchmark the S95H now surpasses. The S95H also carries Samsung’s anti-glare matte coating, making it the stronger option for sport fans watching in sunlit rooms.

The most technically ambitious panel in the range is the R95H Micro RGB TV, Samsung’s first mainstream television to use red, green, and blue LEDs as the backlight rather than white or blue LEDs combined with quantum dots. Reviewers measured around 91% coverage of the BT.2020 colour space during initial testing, while Samsung’s US product page for the 85-inch R95H lists 100% BT.2020 colour area coverage as a specification. The gap between those two figures reflects the difference between a reviewer’s real-content measurement and Samsung’s lab-condition spec.

The Samsung Micro RGB TV lineup announcement confirmed the R95H and R85H series are offered in class sizes from 55 to 115 inches and support HDR10+ ADVANCED, a standard that adds genre-based optimisation and enhanced brightness metadata on top of standard HDR10+. The Samsung R95H product listing specifies a native refresh rate of 165Hz with a DLG rate of 240Hz on the 85-inch model. Despite those specifications, reviewers measured a peak of 1,600 nits on a 10% HDR window during initial testing, which trails the S95H OLED. For buyers who want the richest colour rather than the sharpest contrast, the R95H is the one to choose. For strongest all-round HDR performance, the S95H still leads.

Budget buyers are pointed toward the U8000H, a standard LCD set with a direct-lit LED backlight. It lacks local dimming and quantum dots, which means black levels are limited and HDR benefits are minimal. It remains competitive for casual streaming in moderately lit rooms but falls short of rival brands at the same price point.

Samsung’s Frame TV (LS03F) rounds out the lineup for buyers who want a display that doubles as wall art. Its QLED panel does not match the brightness or contrast of the premium picks, but its matte canvas-like screen, flush-mount design, and swappable magnetic bezels are unmatched for living-room aesthetics.

On 8K: The QN990F and Why Most Buyers Should Skip It

Samsung’s top 8K set, the QN990F, is available in a 98-inch class on the US market, according to Samsung’s US product page for the QN990F. The set resolves at 7,680 × 4,320 pixels, four times the pixel count of a 4K panel’s 3,840 × 2,160, as confirmed by Samsung’s Australian QN990F listing. The problem is content: virtually no native 8K material exists outside a handful of YouTube clips, so every programme is upscaled. The resolution advantage is barely perceptible except at very close viewing distances on very large screens. A higher-end 4K set, particularly one of Samsung’s QD-OLED models, will deliver a more visibly satisfying image for almost every buyer.

Samsung’s lineup for 2026 runs from the entry-level U8000H to the colour-forward R95H and the brightness-leading S95H. The S90F sits in the middle of that range on price but at the top on overall value. If the S90F maintains its current discount trajectory, it will be the first model to check before any other Samsung panel.