StubHub FanProtect Guarantee Explained: What Buyers and Sellers Need to Know

The StubHub FanProtect Guarantee is the central pillar of a resale ticketing platform that has operated for over 20 years, connecting buyers and sellers of tickets for concerts, sports, theatre, and other live events. StubHub does not sell tickets directly; it runs a marketplace where individual sellers set their own prices and the platform steps in to enforce minimum standards for both sides of a transaction.

How the StubHub FanProtect Guarantee Works

The StubHub FanProtect Guarantee promises that buyers will receive valid tickets in time for the event, or StubHub will provide comparable replacements or a refund. For cancelled events that are not rescheduled, buyers may receive either a full cash refund or a credit worth 120% of the original purchase price toward a future order.

One boundary matters: the guarantee applies only to tickets bought through StubHub’s own website or mobile app. Transactions arranged outside those channels are not covered, according to the guarantee’s terms.

For sellers, the FanProtect Guarantee promises on-time payment once a sale completes. Sellers list at their own price, and StubHub offers pricing guidance during the listing process, though the final number is always the seller’s call. Fees for sellers are charged only after a ticket sells.

There are also limits that apply to both sides. StubHub’s legal terms governing the FanProtect Guarantee state that the platform reserves the right to cap the amount any buyer or seller may be awarded and to limit the number of claims either party can file within a calendar year.

Fees, Refunds, and the Fine Print

Two charges are added to every purchase: a service fee and a fulfilment fee. Both adjust based on ticket price and proximity to the event, so the total cost can vary between orders. StubHub’s ticket browsing pages display a per-ticket price inclusive of fees, and the full fee breakdown is visible at checkout. Because the platform is seller-led, StubHub cannot offer blanket discount codes or coupons without effectively redirecting money away from the individual selling the ticket, so promotional pricing is not a standard feature. Full detail on StubHub’s buyer and seller fees is published in its support centre.

Refunds follow a strict rule: sales are final. If a buyer changes their mind, the option is to re-list the tickets and sell them on to another customer, recovering some or all of the outlay depending on demand. The exception is a formally cancelled event, which triggers the refund or 120% credit mechanism described above. Postponed or rescheduled events do not automatically qualify for a refund under the guarantee unless the event is officially cancelled.

US users should also be aware of a clause buried in StubHub’s Marketplace Global User Agreement: Clause 22 subjects all claims against the company to binding arbitration, with limited exceptions, unless the user actively opts out. The platform operates internationally under both the StubHub and viagogo brands, with the marketplace available across multiple websites, apps, and associated services.

Gift Cards and What the StubHub FanProtect Guarantee Covers on Gifted Purchases

StubHub gift cards are redeemable on stubhub.com and come in fixed denominations of $25, $50, $100, and $200. The StubHub gift card portal also permits custom amounts up to $1,000, giving more flexibility than the standard fixed values. Tickets purchased with gift card credit carry the same FanProtect Guarantee as any other order placed through the platform.

For anyone weighing StubHub against rival platforms, the key trade-off is straightforward: the guarantee provides a meaningful safety net for buyers on sold-out events, but the fee structure can push the all-in cost noticeably above the listed ticket price. Checking the total at checkout, before entering payment details, is the simplest way to avoid surprises.

The practical test of any resale platform comes when something goes wrong. StubHub’s guarantee caps and arbitration clause mean buyers with large disputes may find their options narrower than expected, which makes understanding those terms before purchase the most useful preparation for the season ahead.