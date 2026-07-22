Apple Sues OpenAI Over Trade Secrets in Familiar Silicon Valley Pattern

Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI over alleged trade secrets theft was filed on 10 July 2026 in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, and it reads like a playbook the tech giant knows from the other side of the courtroom.

The suit accuses OpenAI of orchestrating a systematic campaign to recruit Apple engineers, extract confidential information and use the company’s proprietary knowledge to accelerate its own hardware ambitions. AP News reports that Apple’s filing states plainly: ‘This case is about Apple’s former employees stealing Apple’s trade secrets for the benefit of OpenAI.’

The Apple OpenAI Trade Secrets Allegations in Detail

The accusations go well beyond a few disgruntled departures. According to TechCrunch, Apple’s lawsuit names OpenAI Chief Hardware Officer Tang Tan as a central figure, alleging he used Apple’s confidential project code names during recruiting, asked job candidates to bring in Apple hardware components to interviews, coached departing Apple employees on how to evade Apple’s security procedures, and solicited details about unannounced products.

Former Apple employee Chang Liu is also named. Apple alleges Liu shared confidential information with other Apple staff who were applying to OpenAI and advised at least one of them on what to study before their interview.

The New York Times reports that OpenAI allegedly used the confidential information to approach Apple’s manufacturing partners, including asking one partner to demonstrate Apple’s proprietary technique for finishing metal on its devices. Apple says it raised concerns in writing in February 2026, sending a letter warning that confidential information could be ‘making its way to OpenAI’s business improperly,’ before resorting to litigation.

CNBC notes that Apple’s filing frames the alleged misconduct as directed from the top: ‘at every level, from members of its Technical Staff to its Chief Hardware Officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple’s trade secrets and confidential information.’ The filing adds that ‘OpenAI’s nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets.’

The lawsuit lands at an awkward moment for both companies. Apple and OpenAI had been partners since 2024, when ChatGPT was integrated into the iPhone’s operating system. That commercial relationship now sits beneath a 40-page legal complaint.

Apple Has Been Here Before, on the Other Side

The irony is hard to ignore. Apple’s Apple OpenAI trade secrets suit comes after years in which Apple itself faced near-identical accusations from smaller companies.

Medical device maker Masimo filed suit in 2020, alleging Apple explored a partnership, then hired away senior executives and engineers with expertise in pulse oximetry, and used their confidential knowledge to develop the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch. Apple denied stealing trade secrets, arguing it had developed its technology independently.

The dispute produced tangible consequences. A separate patent infringement case led to an Apple Watch import ban in 2023. Then, after an eight-day trial in Orange County, California, a federal jury in November 2025 found that the Apple Watch infringed Masimo‘s Patent No. 10,433,776, covering heart-rate monitoring and notification features, and awarded Masimo $634 million in damages. Apple’s post-trial motions to overturn the verdict and secure a new trial were subsequently denied by Judge Selna, according to 9to5Mac.

Battery maker A123 Systems made similar accusations earlier, alleging Apple systematically recruited members of its advanced battery team, including its former chief technology officer, and benefited from confidential research. Apple denied wrongdoing and the case settled before trial.

Neither the Masimo trade-secret case nor the A123 dispute produced a definitive judicial finding that Apple stole another company’s trade secrets. Together they establish a pattern that Silicon Valley cycles through repeatedly: today’s defendant files as plaintiff when competitive pressure runs high enough.

Apple’s own history with employee movement is complicated further by the no-poaching scandal of the 2000s, when Apple entered a secret pact with Google, Intel and others to prevent direct solicitation of each other’s staff. The companies paid a combined $415 million to settle the resulting class action, with Federal Judge Lucy Koh approving the figure after rejecting an earlier $324.5 million proposal as insufficient, according to CNET.

What is conspicuous in Apple’s suit against OpenAI is the absence of Jony Ive. Apple’s most celebrated designer left in 2019, founded io Products with other former Apple employees, and that company was subsequently acquired by OpenAI. The 40-page filing mentions Ive only in footnote URLs. Apple has apparently concluded its strongest allegations lie elsewhere, with Tang Tan and Chang Liu at the centre.

Whether those allegations hold up will be tested in court. The case’s first procedural deadline, and OpenAI’s formal response, will determine whether the specifics of the complaint survive scrutiny or get trimmed before trial.