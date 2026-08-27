Truth API Insider Trading Fears Mount as Senators, Lawsuit Target Trump Media

Trump Media & Technology Group’s Truth API has triggered insider trading fears across Wall Street, Capitol Hill, and the courts, as the data product that sells faster access to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts faces a lawsuit, Senate scrutiny, and warnings from legal scholars that it may break federal securities law.

Truth API Insider Trading Concerns Draw Legal and Political Fire

Trump Media described the Truth API as its first data-licensing product when it announced the service on 16 July 2026, with institutional access beginning 1 August. The service provides a licensed, real-time feed of posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts, and the company had already signed up customers ahead of that date while continuing to onboard additional partners.

Interim chief executive Kevin McGurn said in a press release: ‘Markets already move on Truth Social posts. Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream.’

Trump Media has not publicly disclosed pricing. Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the company discussed charging up to $100,000 a month, or $60,000 a month under a three-year agreement. Reuters also noted that a speed advantage of just a few milliseconds can produce hundreds of thousands of dollars in gains on large trades, making the feed potentially valuable to high-frequency traders even at those prices.

BBC News, citing McGurn’s remarks on the company’s earnings call, reported that more than ten customer agreements had been signed, with early subscribers mostly being high-frequency trading firms. McGurn also said Trump Media is exploring Truth API opportunities with technology companies, news organisations, and betting markets.

The service works by delivering information directly to customers’ computers, according to CBS News, potentially allowing subscribers to detect posts before a human user would notice them on their feed, even though Truth Social technically publishes posts simultaneously for all users.

Senators Call for SEC Investigation; a Lawsuit Has Been Filed

The political response came quickly. NPR reported that Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Adam Schiff of California sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calling Truth API ‘an outrageous abuse of the President’s office for his personal benefit that undermines everyday investors and the integrity of our markets,’ and asked the commission to open an investigation. The SEC declined to comment.

Representative Ritchie Torres separately urged SEC Chair Paul Atkins to review the service before its launch and to co-ordinate with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Office of Government Ethics, and other federal bodies over potential conflicts of interest, Axios reported. Torres noted in his letter that the president holds a roughly 41% stake in Trump Media through a revocable trust.

Reuters reported that the Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation have filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court challenging Truth API. The complaint names accounts included in the feed beyond the president’s own: those of Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, and the White House itself. Reuters also reported that Donald Trump holds a 41.3% stake in Trump Media worth approximately $950 million through his Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Renée Jones, a Boston College law professor and former senior SEC official, told NPR that the Truth API offering ‘appears to run afoul of insider trading laws,’ citing federal securities rules that prohibit schemes in which non-public information is misused to give a trader an unfair advantage through a breach of ‘a duty or trust of confidence.’

Finance journalist James Surowiecki argued on X that the service crosses a legal line. ‘Trump is disclosing information (in this case, information about some of his future public statements as president, including statements about policy) that belongs to the US government in exchange for money. That violates his duty of trust and confidence to his employer (the govt), and is illegal,’ he wrote. ‘And anyone who pays for the feed is knowingly paying for misappropriated information, which is illegal as well.’

Dean Baker, co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, was blunter about who bears the cost: ‘The money that insider traders pocket is money taken from the 401(k)s and IRAs of normal people who work for a living.’

Not everyone thinks the product will deliver what it promises. Vuk Vuković, founding partner of hedge fund Oraclum Capital, said his team had compared Trump’s Truth Social posts with market reactions and found no ‘meaningful signals.’ ‘He simply tweets too much, and 90% of the time, the market doesn’t react at all,’ Vuković wrote on X. ‘All in all, he’s selling you noise.’

The launch sits against a backdrop of financial pressure at Trump Media & Technology Group. The company posted a net loss of $238 million in the second quarter of 2026, according to BBC News citing the earnings call, even as revenue rose 89% compared with the same quarter in the prior year. Total assets stood at $2.0 billion, including approximately $1.9 billion in financial assets, according to Quiver Quantitative.

Whether the SEC acts on the Senate’s request, or a federal judge rules on the lawsuit’s merits, will determine whether the Truth API insider trading debate ends in regulation or in courts, with pricing decisions and customer contracts already locked in.