Palantir Delivers Record Quarter With a Shrinking Sales Team

Palantir’s shrinking sales team produced one of the most striking sets of quarterly numbers in the company’s history, with revenue of $1.935 billion and GAAP net income of approximately $1.062 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 55% net margin, according to the company’s Q2 2026 press release filed with the SEC.

Chief executive Alex Karp used the results to make a pointed argument about how companies grow. In the shareholder letter accompanying Monday’s results, he wrote that Palantir’s US commercial business grew 28% quarter on quarter and 149% year on year, reaching a record $764 million. ‘Such growth, indeed, such acceleration, gives the impression that what others might require a year or even longer to achieve, we can do in 90 days,’ Karp wrote.

He attributed the pace to a deliberate rejection of conventional sales infrastructure. ‘It must be noted that we have achieved these results with a minuscule and shrinking sales head count, another way in which we have discarded conventional wisdom in favor of our own, unique path,’ he added, in Palantir’s Q2 2026 shareholder letter.

The Shrinking Sales Team Behind the Numbers

Karp had already put numbers to that claim. On the first-quarter earnings call, he said Palantir had roughly 70 salespeople and that only seven of them actually close business. As the Motley Fool’s transcript of that call records, Karp said: ‘We are doing what a normal company would do with 7,000 salespeople with seven people.’ His first-quarter shareholder letter put annualised revenue per employee at $1.5 million.

The broader results reinforce that productivity argument. US government revenue reached $809 million in Q2 2026, up 90% year on year, pushing total US revenue to $1.6 billion, a 115% increase. Global quarterly revenue was up 93% year on year overall.

Palantir’s adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents beat the LSEG consensus estimate of 35 cents, and revenue of $1.94 billion exceeded the $1.80 billion consensus estimate of $1.80 billion, CNBC reported. Shares surged 12% after the results were released, reversing part of a 29% year-to-date decline that had accumulated on concerns about the pace of AI software spending.

Guidance Raised, Stock Surges

Management lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $8.15 billion and $8.16 billion, up from prior guidance of $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion. For the third quarter of 2026, the company guided revenue to between $2.160 billion and $2.164 billion, according to the Q2 2026 earnings call transcript published on Yahoo Finance.

Full-year US commercial revenue guidance was raised to in excess of $3.424 billion, representing growth of at least 134%. Full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance was set at between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion.

Cash generation in the quarter was equally robust. Palantir produced $1.216 billion in cash from operations and $1.220 billion in adjusted free cash flow, each at a 63% margin, and ended the quarter with $9.2 billion in cash equivalents and short-term US Treasury securities.

The company’s ‘Rule of 40’ score, which combines revenue growth rate and adjusted operating margin, reached 155% in Q2 2026, a 10-point improvement from the prior quarter and the company’s 12th consecutive quarter of an expanding score. The GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 47%, with the adjusted operating margin at 62%, according to Palantir’s 8-K filing cited by CNBC.

The company’s closed total contract value in Q2 2026 was $3.373 billion, with US commercial total contract value of $2.132 billion and US commercial remaining deal value of $6.238 billion.

Palantir’s own headcount picture is more complicated than Karp’s sales team rhetoric implies. The 2025 annual report listed 4,429 full-time employees, up 13% on the year, after Karp had said publicly he wanted the company to grow tenfold while cutting staff to around 3,600. He has also pushed back against the idea that AI is simply a tool for mass redundancies: on the technology show TBPN in June, he said executives who boast that AI lets them fire most of their staff might as well sign up for ‘the Bernie Sanders manifesto.’

Karp acknowledged in the shareholder letter that the US commercial business, for all its acceleration, is still ‘just nascent.’ With the Palantir’s shrinking sales team already generating $764 million in a single quarter from US commercial clients alone, the Q3 guidance of up to $2.164 billion in total revenue sets the next concrete test of whether that pace holds.