Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Surges Past $2 Billion

Box Office Mojo data shows that Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office totals have now reached $2.31 billion worldwide, with $815.9 million coming from North American cinemas and the remaining 64.7% from international territories. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, the film has become one of the fastest-grossing releases in cinema history.

The film opened domestically to $360 million across its first three days, playing in 4,487 theatres from 31 July to 2 August 2026. The Numbers breaks down that opening: $169.8 million on the Friday, $101.5 million on the Saturday, and $88.7 million on the Sunday.

The second domestic weekend brought in a further $205.7 million, and the third weekend added $100.1 million, pointing to the kind of legs that only a handful of blockbusters ever sustain.

Brand New Day Box Office Sets a Punishing Pace

Variety reported that the film crossed $2 billion worldwide in just three weeks, describing it as a record-setting pace for that milestone. The cumulative domestic total has already reached $803.9 million, and Deadline notes that crossing $900 million domestically would place it in a category that, historically, only Star Wars: The Force Awakens has reached, a feat that film achieved in 50 days.

Internationally, Türkiye has emerged as the film’s largest single market, contributing $579 million to the worldwide total. The United Kingdom follows with $99.3 million, while India has generated $55.7 million and South Korea $53.5 million.

The story of Brand New Day picks up after the events of No Way Home, which itself earned over $1.9 billion. Holland’s Spider-Man faces his own inner turmoil alongside New York’s toughest villains, a continuation that has clearly resonated with audiences despite mixed critical reception.

The Fourth 2026 Film to Join the Billion-Dollar Club

Brand New Day is the fourth film of 2026 to cross $1 billion at the global box office, according to the Rotten Tomatoes billion-dollar movie guide, which lists five 2026 titles having now cleared the threshold: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the Michael biopic, Toy Story 5, Brand New Day, and The Odyssey.

Of those, Toy Story 5 has accumulated $1.115 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo’s all-time chart, placing it 40th globally. The 2025 release Zootopia 2 sits tenth all-time at $1.87 billion, offering a sense of the tier Brand New Day is now competing in.

The year’s broader momentum is striking for the industry. After several post-pandemic years in which tentpole films struggled to find their footing, 2026 has produced five billion-dollar releases before summer’s end. Marvel’s contribution is central to that recovery, with Brand New Day now the clear frontrunner for the year’s highest-grossing film.

The international breakdown tells its own story. Türkiye’s $579 million contribution is, on its own, a figure that would rank comfortably among the all-time top earners for a single market in a single release. It reflects both the global appetite for the Spider-Man franchise and the shifting geography of blockbuster revenue, where markets outside North America and China are generating returns that studios have not always planned around.

For Sony Pictures, which distributes the film domestically, Brand New Day represents the franchise’s strongest theatrical performance, eclipsing No Way Home’s $1.9 billion total and raising the question of whether the film can sustain momentum long enough to challenge the all-time leaders. The Rotten Tomatoes weekend report confirmed the $2 billion crossing came during the film’s third weekend, meaning it achieved the milestone while still in wide release with further territories and re-release potential still in play.

Whether the domestic total can breach $900 million before exhibitor holdovers thin the schedule will be the number to watch over the coming weeks.