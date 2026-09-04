Atlassian AI Developer Growth Upends Tech Job-Loss Fears

Atlassian AI developer growth drove a 35% surge in the company’s share price on Friday, after quarterly results challenged the widely held assumption that artificial intelligence would hollow out the software industry rather than expand it.

For much of 2026, that assumption had crushed Atlassian’s stock. Investors feared that AI coding tools would make developers so productive that companies would need fewer of them, reducing demand for software subscriptions. The shares fell more than 50% in the first months of the year.

The results told a different story. According to Atlassian’s Q4 fiscal year 2026 earnings release, total revenue reached $1,766 million in Q4, up 28% year-on-year, with cloud revenue rising 31% to $1.2 billion. Remaining performance obligations grew 44% to $4.8 billion, suggesting that customers are committing to longer and larger contracts.

Atlassian AI Developer Growth Defies the Seat-Count Fear

Growth in seats for Jira and Confluence, Atlassian’s flagship products, was central to the beat. The company reported that roughly two-thirds of those users now sit in functions such as human resources, finance, and legal rather than in engineering teams.

‘The number of people building technology that we don’t necessarily call developers is also growing,’ chief executive Mike Cannon-Brookes said after the results. ‘There’s going to be more developers in the world in five years’ time than there are today. Developer hiring will continue to grow.’

His wider argument echoes a prediction Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang made previously. ‘The programming language is human; everybody in the world is now a programmer,’ Huang said, envisioning AI lowering the barrier to building software so far that it ceases to be a specialist discipline.

Cannon-Brookes put numbers to the same logic: ‘The cost of building technology is going down. The amount of technology we’re going to build is going to go up. Those are the signals we see in our customers. The ability to grow that is huge.’

Rovo and the AI Product Layer

Atlassian’s own AI product, Rovo, is accelerating alongside the broader seat expansion. The Q4 fiscal year 2026 earnings call transcript shows Rovo-assisted actions grew 50% quarter-on-quarter. Customers on the Teamwork Collection, who receive around 10 times as many Rovo credits as standalone users, use 2x more AI credits per paid user and run 2x more active agents than comparable standalone customers.

Speaking to CNBC after the results, Cannon-Brookes said Rovo’s AI gateway blends multiple models and cuts token use by up to 48% by feeding models a company’s own context. He predicted most firms will eventually run three to five knowledge graphs on the platform.

Earlier Rovo data reinforced that trajectory. Atlassian’s Q3 fiscal year 2026 shareholder letter reported that Rovo customers were growing their annual recurring revenue at twice the rate of non-Rovo customers, with AI credit usage expanding more than 20% month-on-month.

For the full fiscal year 2026, total revenue reached $6,572 million, up 26% from $5,215 million in fiscal year 2025. GAAP operating income turned positive at $10 million, compared with an operating loss of $130 million the prior year.

That turnaround did not come without cost. In March 2026, Atlassian cut roughly 10% of its workforce, approximately 1,600 roles, saying the move would allow it to ‘self-fund further investment in AI and enterprise sales, while strengthening our financial profile.’ The restructuring freed up capital that has since flowed into the Rovo product layer and enterprise sales expansion.

The company’s scale gives its AI bets a large surface area to land on. Atlassian’s investor relations disclosures show that more than 85% of Fortune 500 companies are paying customers, across a total base of more than 350,000 organisations, with trailing-twelve-month revenue of $6.6 billion as of 30 June 2026.

The question now is whether the seat expansion holds as AI tools mature further. If Atlassian AI developer growth continues to pull non-engineering workers into software-building roles at the current pace, the feared collapse in subscription demand may prove to be the wrong model entirely. The next test arrives when the company reports how Rovo credit consumption has trended into the new fiscal year.