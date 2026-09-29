Mamdani Grocery Store Plan Faces Lawsuits and Unanswered Questions Before First Store Opens

Two lawsuits and a stack of unanswered operational questions now shadow the Mamdani grocery store plan to open five city-run supermarkets across New York City’s five boroughs, even as the mayor’s administration presses ahead with operator selection and site preparation.

The Multicultural Business Coalition filed suit against the administration over the initiative, and a second, federal antitrust lawsuit has since been filed, Business Insider reports. At a press conference on 24 August, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was ‘confident in both the legality of this that it will stand up in court and the importance of delivering it.’

What the Mamdani Grocery Store Plan Actually Promises

The programme centres on a 30% discount on a defined basket of core goods. According to the Amherst Indy, that basket covers all fresh produce, meat, and seafood, plus roughly 20 additional categories including pantry staples, dairy, and refrigerated goods. Prices for the basket will be set once a month, with no mid-month changes.

The city has set aside $70 million in capital funding for store construction and fit-out across all five locations. The NYC Mayor’s Office says the first city-owned grocery store overall is expected to open in late 2027. The NYCEDC’s own programme page lists a target of 2030 for all five stores; the Mayor’s Office and the mayor’s public statements point to the end of his first term, which would be 2029.

The East Harlem site, to be called La Marqueta, will be a 9,000-square-foot store built from the ground up on a vacant city-owned lot between East 111th Street and East 119th Street along Park Avenue. At an estimated $30 million, Spectrum News describes it as likely the most expensive of the five locations. The Bronx store, at The Peninsula, a redevelopment of the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center in Hunts Point that includes 740 affordable apartments, will be a 20,000-square-foot space and is expected to open early next year, according to 6sqft.

The name La Marqueta carries history. The East Harlem municipal market of that name was originally opened in 1936 by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia; today it operates as one of six public markets run by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), supporting more than 20 small businesses and 120 workers.

Who Will Run the Stores, and on What Terms

In late July, the NYCEDC published a 44-page request for proposals seeking one or more operators, up to a maximum of five, to run one or more of the N.Y.C. Groceries stores. Operator applications are due in October. The city will provide rent-free space; the administration has since said financial support will also include subsidising the 30% discount and covering property taxes.

Key mechanics remain unsettled. At an August 2026 public Zoom call, Jamie Horton, vice-president of strategic initiatives and business operations for the NYCEDC, acknowledged that the city does not yet know how it will calculate the market-rate price of groceries against which the 30% discount would be measured, the New York Post reported. Prospective operators have also asked in public filings whether they will be required to absorb the cost of the discount if inflation worsens, how much they must pay staff, and whether the NYCEDC will reimburse them for spoiled stock.

For most of those questions, the NYCEDC’s answer amounts to: it depends. The agency says it is still reviewing which specific food subsidies it will extend beyond free rent, and whether nearby private grocers will receive any support.

Grocery margins leave little room for error. Industry profit margins typically run between 1% and 3%, and some vendors say they cannot compete with a subsidised city store. Mark Jaffe, a founder of the Multicultural Business Coalition, which represents local grocery chains, bodegas, and other vendors, called the programme ‘not a well-planned way to feed people,’ even while acknowledging that lowering food costs for low-wage earners is a legitimate goal.

Roughly a fifth of New Yorkers are food insecure, and the cost of food in US cities has risen by 25% over the past five years, figures both supporters and opponents cite when making their case.

The Closest Precedent Is in Atlanta

The most comparable existing model is Atlanta’s Azalea Fresh Market, opened in 2025. Atlanta’s city government acted as a lender, securing roughly $8 million in grants and no-interest loans to open two stores, rather than building and branding them directly. The operator, Paul Nair of Savi Provisions, has consulted with NYCEDC leaders on the Mamdani plan, according to a Yahoo News report aggregating Business Insider reporting.

Vendor Yesi Morillo, who has run a gift shop and bookstore inside the existing La Marqueta municipal market for nearly two years, is sceptical the city has communicated adequately with existing small businesses nearby. ‘If I had an opportunity to sit with Mamdani, I would say do not do a supermarket that’s going to be lower cost for people,’ she said. ‘There are supermarkets here that have been here for decades that have been serving the community and where the community feels comfortable shopping.’

The NYCEDC has confirmed that existing vendors in the municipal market will not be relocated into the new grocery store space, and the two will remain separate operations.

With operator applications due in October and the first court dates on the lawsuits still to be set, the Mamdani grocery store plan faces its most consequential weeks since it was announced.