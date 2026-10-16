Origo Studios joins Shams to advance production hub in Sharjah

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Studio expertise will be transferred and international production cooperation deepened through a partnership formalised at MIPCOM Cannes. The opening phase of Shams Production Hub, which brings five purpose-built sound stages, is due to begin in Q1 2027.

CANNES, France: A strategic partnership backing the development of Shams Production Hub in Sharjah, UAE, has been formalised at MIPCOM Cannes by Sharjah Media City (Shams), a leading UAE freezone authority, together with Origo Studios, one of Hungary’s leading film studio complexes.

The agreement tasks Origo Studios with delivering a three-phase training and knowledge-transfer programme, equipping the Shams team to run the facility in line with international standards. Online sessions, hands-on learning at Origo Studios in Budapest and on-site guidance in Sharjah will all feature in the training.

Subjects addressed across the programme include studio operations, art department management, post-production, business development and sales, finance and production incentives, backlot operations, technical infrastructure, governance and sustainable production practices.

Five purpose-built sound stages, each measuring roughly 1,710 square metres, will sit at the heart of Shams Production Hub. Its first phase is scheduled to commence in Q1 2027.

Widening commercial ties between Hungary and Sharjah also underpin the agreement. At present, Shams hosts 67 companies registered by Hungarian businesses and investors, 31 of which pursue media-related activities.

Director General of Shams H.E. Rashid Abdalla Al Obad commented: “Our vision for the Shams Production Hub goes beyond developing world-class production infrastructure. We want to build the expertise, operational capabilities and industry relationships needed to support productions at every stage of their lifecycle. Our partnership with Origo Studios enables our team to learn from an established European studio environment and bring that knowledge to Sharjah, while strengthening connections between the UAE and international production markets. It reflects our commitment to developing a sustainable, globally connected media and creative ecosystem that creates opportunities for talent and businesses.”

CEO of Origo Studios Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth added: “We are pleased to partner with Sharjah Media City at an important stage in the development of the Shams Production Hub. Building a successful production ecosystem requires more than world-class facilities; it requires strong operational expertise, practical experience and a deep understanding of the production industry. Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience with the Shams team and supporting their journey towards establishing a production hub capable of serving local, regional and international productions. We also see strong potential for this partnership to develop further, with continued cooperation between our teams across operational and development matters.”

A platform for deeper collaboration is created by the agreement, spanning studio development, technical expertise, knowledge exchange and potential international production opportunities, subject to mutual agreement.