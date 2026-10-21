Sharmax partners with Brembo to fit proven braking systems across its motorcycle range

Sharmax Motors has partnered with Brembo, one of the best-known names in braking technology, to equip its on-road motorcycles and its enduro models with Brembo braking systems. The components are installed at the production stage, so each bike leaves the factory with an established braking setup.

Sharmax is a motorcycle and powersports manufacturer with a strong presence in the Middle East, Europe and Latin America. It develops its vehicles in-house in cooperation with Benelli, the Italian marque, and its range covers touring, cruiser and supersport models alongside a dedicated line of enduro bikes. The Brembo cooperation is a sustained one that has carried through successive model generations.

Brakes with a racing pedigree

Brembo’s racing legacy goes back to Ferrari’s Formula 1 team in 1975. Today it supplies every team in MotoGP and provides braking systems across Formula 1.

The company also has a record of firsts. It developed the first monoblock brake caliper for motorcycles and brought the four-piston radial caliper to Formula 1, and its engineers have worked with leading racers on details such as thumb-operated rear brake controls.

Away from the track, Brembo supplies original-equipment systems to motorcycle makers and to premium car brands such as Ferrari and Porsche. Its portfolio covers calipers, discs and master cylinders. Experience on both the road and the circuit gives the company depth in the areas that matter most when a vehicle has to stop: heat management, precise modulation and consistent behaviour under repeated load.

What Brembo braking system means for the rider

Most of what a rider notices about brakes comes down to how they behave when they are used often and used hard. This is where the Brembo hardware on Sharmax motorcycles makes its case:

Stable braking under repeated load. Performance stays consistent when the brakes are called on again and again.

Performance stays consistent when the brakes are called on again and again. Precise modulation. Braking force builds smoothly at the lever, so the rider can adjust it with confidence.

Braking force builds smoothly at the lever, so the rider can adjust it with confidence. Effective heat management. The system is designed to hold its performance as the brakes heat up.

The system is designed to hold its performance as the brakes heat up. A setup matched to the bike. Each model gets hardware suited to its purpose, from predictable stopping power on a tourer to a sharper bite on a cruiser or a supersport.

Each model gets hardware suited to its purpose, from predictable stopping power on a tourer to a sharper bite on a cruiser or a supersport. Support for higher performance. On higher-capacity models, the brakes work as part of the performance package alongside the engine and chassis, and ABS is fitted to the models below.

Sharmax motorcycles with Brembo braking components

The clearest way to see what Brembo brings is to look at how the same supplier is tuned for very different bikes. The GL 801, the RR 801 V Ultra and the GP 881 Ultra all pair dual 320 mm front discs with a 260 mm disc at the rear, and the character of each comes from what grips those discs.

On the GL 801 touring bike, floating two-piston calipers at the front and a single-piston floating caliper at the rear work with ABS on both ends. The aim is predictable stopping power at speed and over long distances. The muscle cruiser takes the same foundation in a sharper direction: four-piston radial-mount calipers at the front, a two-piston floating caliper at the rear and ABS front and rear. The radial layout gives a more immediate response, which suits the power and character of the RR 801 V Ultra.

The supersport is where the link with racing shows most directly. The GP 881 Ultra uses a hydraulically actuated rear disc and ABS, and it is built for fast, performance-focused riding, where Brembo’s racing background counts most.

What it means for the price

Braking of this standard is usually found on bikes with higher price tags. By bringing in a proven system, Sharmax spares itself years of in-house development and can offer the hardware on motorcycles priced for a wider range of riders. Its own engineers concentrate on platform and chassis design and on styling.

The same logic applies elsewhere in the lineup. Wherever a specialist adds clear value to safety and performance, Sharmax brings in established components, and the company is extending the approach to other vehicle systems with suppliers whose expertise can improve performance and durability.

The road ahead

Braking is the clearest example of how Sharmax builds its lineup, and the company is extending the same approach to other vehicle systems. It continues to work with specialist suppliers whose expertise can improve performance and durability, so that riders can expect more proven components across the range as it grows.