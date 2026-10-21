Istanbul hosts Eurasia Window & Door Fair and Eurasia Glass Fair in November 2026

Contributed content: this article was written by a third-party contributor and does not necessarily reflect the views of News Anyway. Editorial and Advertising Policy

From 21 to 24 November 2026, Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul will once again bring leading names of the construction sector, trailblazing technologies and overseas buyers together beneath one roof at the Eurasia Window & Door and Eurasia Glass Fairs.

Istanbul, Türkiye: Counted among the weightiest trade events staged anywhere in Eurasia, the fairs continue to serve as a strategic business crossroads, connecting Türkiye based architects, dealers, project developers, wholesalers, manufacturers and specialists with their peers around the globe.

Reed Tüyap Fairs Inc. organises the events together with PÜKAD (Window and Door Sector Association), PÜKAB (Window Producers Quality Association) and GALSİAD (Entrepreneur Aluminum Industrialists and Businesspeople Association), with backing from the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade. Shown there will be the latest products, technologies and solutions charting the course of contemporary construction and architectural design.

Window and door sectors presented in full breadth

A broad portfolio goes on show at The Eurasia Window & Door Fair, covering profiles, window and door systems, automation technologies, production machinery, façade applications, insulation systems, shutters, auxiliary industry products and accessories.

Professionals attending can inspect new generation solutions shaped by aesthetics, smart technologies, operational efficiency, sustainability and energy performance.

Themed zones showcasing aluminium systems and shading technologies look certain to capture notable interest from visitors again. Housing and commercial projects alike can draw inspiration from inventive applications including architectural shading products, winter garden applications, glass balcony systems, awnings, pergolas and aluminium façades.

With hundreds of exhibiting companies anticipated, buyers seeking competitive products and new business collaborations will encounter a potent sourcing and networking environment at the venue.

Glass of the future takes shape at Eurasia Glass Fair

Held in parallel with the Eurasia Window & Door Fair, the Eurasia Glass Fair retains its place among the leading regional rendezvous of the glass sector.

Technologies and products of many kinds will be presented, among them auxiliary industry products, insulation solutions, production machinery, glass processing technologies, industrial glass applications, decorative glass, architectural glass and flat glass.

Professionals from glass processing, industrial manufacturing, interior design, construction and architecture will converge in Istanbul to witness emerging trends, novel production techniques and the sustainable glass solutions remodelling the living spaces of today.

Where continents meet for business

Positioned at the crossing point of Europe, Asia, the Balkans and North Africa, Istanbul grants exhibitors and visitors a singular advantage in global trade.

Functioning as a springboard for exports and business growth in the window, door and glass industries, the fairs steadily reinforce that role, helping companies forge new partnerships and enter markets of significant promise.

On the agenda for visitors

Over the event’s four days, visitors may examine the latest technologies, product innovations and intelligent solutions remaking the sector, while meeting leading manufacturers, global brands and solution suppliers from numerous markets. They can equally compare products for schemes in progress or at the planning stage, follow the course architecture and construction are charting, and build new partnerships and export connections. Design, technology, innovation and sustainability meet at a single address, offering a comprehensive view of the forces set to shape the construction industry ahead.

Be part of Eurasia’s foremost sector meeting

Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, will stage Eurasia Window & Door Fair and Eurasia Glass Fair on 21 to 24 November 2026. Doors open to visitors from 10:00 to 18:00 from 21 to 23 November, while on 24 November the hours are 10:00 to 17:00. Sector professionals are advised to register online beforehand through both fairs’ official e-ticket pages. The full 2026 exhibitor list, visitor details and additional event information are available at eurasiawindowdoorfair.com and eurasiaglassfair.com.