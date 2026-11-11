Chief Veterinary Officer orders poultry housing across England from 13 November

Keepers of 50 or more birds across England must house all poultry and captive birds from 00:01 on Friday 13 November under a Chief Veterinary Officer order.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK Chief Veterinary Officer, ordered the measure after an increased risk and a rising number of confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in kept birds, along with findings in wild birds, Defra said.

The housing requirement applies to keepers of 50 or more birds, and to anyone who sells or gives away eggs, poultry products or live birds. There are exceptions in specific circumstances, such as some zoo birds.

Middlemiss urged keepers to comply, to “exercise robust biosecurity”, to watch for signs of disease and to report suspected cases immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

A separate England-wide avian influenza prevention zone with mandatory biosecurity measures has been in force since 9am on 11 November. It covers every keeper, whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or a few birds in a backyard, including those below the 50-bird housing threshold.

Under the zone, keepers must report changes in egg production, keep records, disinfect footwear and regularly cleanse and disinfect housing and concrete walkways. All keepers must also:

cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with birds, using disposable protective clothing if practical

reduce the movement of people, vehicles and equipment to and from areas where birds are kept

carry out effective vermin control

keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all entry and exit points

stop wild birds reaching feed and water

prevent poultry accessing ponds and watercourses, and keep birds in fenced or enclosed areas

The latest confirmed case is H5N1 in commercial poultry near Dersingham, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, on Monday 9 November, according to Defra and APHA. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared and all poultry on the premises will be culled.

England has recorded five H5N1 cases this season, the first on 19 October. Scotland has recorded one H5N5 and one H5N1, the first on 2 October, making seven across the UK. The season runs from 1 October to 30 September.

The 2025 to 2026 season produced 100 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, against six in 2023 to 2024.

Keepers must register within one month of keeping poultry or other captive birds at any premises, and not registering is breaking the law. Poultry and most captive birds cannot be vaccinated, and vaccination is not a routine control measure.

Defra said the UK produces around 8 million turkeys every year and it does not currently anticipate any overall impact on the availability of Christmas turkeys or other seasonal poultry.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to assess the risk to human health as very low. The Food Standards Agency says properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

An earlier England-wide housing order was announced on 31 October 2022 and took effect from 00:01 on Monday 7 November 2022.

The housing measures from the previous winter had been lifted at 00:01 on Monday 2 May 2022, while the prevention zone stayed in force.