Government consults on requiring firms to check supply chains for illegal deforestation

Businesses selling everyday goods in Great Britain would have to check their supply chains for illegal deforestation under proposals the government put out for consultation on Wednesday.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the commodities covered would be soy, palm oil, cattle, cocoa, timber, coffee and rubber.

It said firms dealing in them would be required to assess their supply chains and ensure they are not driving illegal deforestation overseas.

Soy and palm oil are widely used in goods sold across the UK, from chocolate and cooking oils to toiletries and cosmetics.

Defra said such products carry a risk of driving illegal deforestation because forested land can be illegally seized or cleared to make room for production.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said British consumers want to feel confident that the everyday goods they buy are not driving illegal deforestation abroad. She said the government was determined to "stamp illegal deforestation out of UK supply chains for good".

Defra said that in 2023 the UK’s consumption of goods associated with deforestation was linked to around 29,000 hectares of deforestation worldwide, about one and a half times the size of Manchester.

That deforestation was linked to 9.4m tonnes of carbon emissions, according to the department.

The consultation sets out the proposed approach and the factors the government should consider before introducing the regulations.

It includes proposals on which products and businesses would be in scope, the requirements of an effective due diligence system, and how businesses would identify, assess and mitigate the risks of illegal deforestation.

The government is also asking for evidence on potential costs, risks and impacts.

The proposals cover mandatory due diligence obligations under existing powers, including those in the Environment Act 2021, as well as measures to strengthen the UK Timber Regulation.

Views are being sought from businesses, environmental organisations and international stakeholders.

Responses can be submitted through Smart Survey, or by email to the consultation team at Defra if the survey cannot be used.

Defra said many UK businesses had already taken voluntary action to reduce the risk of deforestation in their supply chains, but that the proposed changes go further, with major retailers calling for a stronger regulatory framework.

In Northern Ireland, the EU Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products will begin applying in phases from 30 December 2026. The government said this preserves Northern Ireland’s access to both the UK Internal Market and the EU Single Market.

Businesses are being encouraged to prepare their supply chains and come into compliance before that regulation applies.

The government said it wants the regime in Great Britain to operate alongside the Northern Ireland regime, to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens, protect the UK internal market and support export-led growth.

The announcement was timed to coincide with a Leaders’ Summit Event on Forests at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, attended by senior politicians including the Foreign Secretary.

Defra said the approach would help the UK meet the commitment made with 144 other countries at COP26 in Glasgow to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Over time, the government’s ambition is to move towards a deforestation-free standard.