New 3-day craft beer festival to be held in Didsbury this June

Northern Brews Beer Festival is set to take place in Didsbury this June. The three- day local event will happen from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26 at Didsbury Sports Ground on Ford Lane.

The sports ground will be transformed for the weekend with a wide selection of brewery pop-ups, food stands, live music, and DJs. Breweries including Sure Shot, Squawk and Tartarus, amongst many others, will be attending and pouring incredible craft beers all weekend long. The Festival bar will feature craft beers from across the North, including Track, Lakes Brew Co and Vault City. Prosecco and soft drinks will also be available on tap.

The family and dog-friendly event will be serving wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and Greek specialities over a range of food stalls.

Festival Organisers Dan Bromley and Andrea D’Avanzo said:

We are very excited to be hosting our inaugural beer festival in Didsbury this June. This will be a brilliant weekend of fun, outstanding beer and good times for all.

We will be showcasing the very best of Northern breweries, with many breweries in attendance pouring their crafted brews to our beer loving festival goers. We are passionate about the beer scene up here in the North and know that those attending are in for a real treat. Along with the wide range of breweries represented there will be a diverse range of beer styles on show, from Lagers to Pale Ales, IPAs to DIPAs and Sours to Stouts.