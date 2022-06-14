How to make Deepfake videos on PC or Mobile – Best 6 tools to try in 2022

Face swap videos have been around for a while, starting as early as the 1920s. But now they are hugely popular on social media and sites like YouTube. This has led to a number of face swap apps being created to cater to this new trend and make it easier for people to create their own videos.

There are several ways that you can make a face swap video, but in this article, we will focus on the best 6 products that allow people to easily and quickly create these videos which can then be uploaded onto social media or websites like YouTube.

Make celebrity deepfake videos online in DeepSwap

If you do not want to download any apps and swap faces on a mobile phone, then an online face swap website deepswap.ai would be the best choice. Users do not need to have any video editing skills or knowledge of Artificial Intelligence for this online web tool. Simply upload a creative from any resources, choose a source face you want to replace with, upload a target face, and click “create”, the system will generate perfect content for you in seconds. If you need a tutorial, check the step-by-step guide on blog page of deepswap.ai.

Replace a face in FaceTune

Facetune is a photo editing app for mobile devices. It is used for retouching and editing portrait and selfie photos.

On Facetune, you can find the face swap feature. All you need to do is to select your desired image and then edit the other person’s face by dragging it over your own.

Face Changing in Face Swap Live

There are many apps that can do this, but the one that is most commonly used is face swap live.

Step 1: Download and install the app on Android or iOS

Step 2: Load a face swap template

Step 3: Take photos or upload photos from the gallery

Step 4: Invert the photo

Face Swap in Photoshop Free

Photoshop is a popular and free software for image editing that you can use for this type of project. You will also need the resources that you want to use in your videos, such as images of two people’s faces and gifs. Check the detailed tutorial of how to do face swaps in Photoshop on YouTube.

Swap Faces in Cupace

Cupace is a fun and popular app that can be used to make someone look like someone else in a photo.

The app lets you take a picture of your face, then it shows you what it would look like if you were swapped with another person. You can choose from thousands of faces to see the results. Cupace is only available on Google Play, so if you want to give it a shot, make sure you are using an Android system.

Deepfake Open Resource DeepFaceLab

Deepfacialab is an open-source code for face recognition and reconstruction from a video stream. The software was developed by “L. Arous, J. Mairal, E. Faugeras, C. Lequatre, E. Fischer” in 2014.

Deepfacialab is a well-known deep learning project that has been used by many researchers to study the effects of depth perception and 3D reconstruction for facial modeling and recognition tasks such as face alignment, landmark detection, eye detection, or facial expression analysis.