Here’s How Retailers Can Leverage PIM for Product Data Management

Retailers who are skilled in their fields know the value of Product Information Management (PIM) tools and they leverage them to manage product data successfully.

Whether you’re a novice or expert retailer, you need to understand the importance of proper product data management. You need PIM tools with relevant features such as user-friendliness, easy customization, and flexible integration with data plugins, marketing platforms, and existing systems, as well as cross-functional operation abilities.

Here are 5 PIM Features every ECommerce Retailer Needs

PIM tools are helpful in restructuring product data and distributing product content across several platforms. Here are some notable features in this regard.

Improved data authority

PIM tools with appropriate structure support the publishing of several data across different websites at the same time. Retailers can leverage this tool for categorization and data mapping, and also enjoy a data enrichment module with full automation.

User-friendly interface

The PIM tool is user-friendly and has all the features needed to get the most out of different domains. Users can also get a complete view of the product catalog and other remarkable benefits.

Publishing across all channels

You need to publish your product information across different channels, and a PIM tool can improve productivity by automating the process. Retailers can also meet the standards and guidelines of different platforms concerning product details like features, descriptions, title images, and the like.

Connection and Integration

When you invest in a scalable PIM solution, you can comfortably integrate with the ingrained enterprise resource planning systems and coordinate the internal and external business teams. This PIM integration must be wholesome and work with several respiratory systems for details, as well as send data across many platforms.

Quality checks on product data

Just as the quality of a product can affect its sales negatively or positively, the quality of data about the product is the same. You must ensure that your product data isn’t incomplete, inadequate, or inappropriate. A PIM solution can help you achieve that.

Here’s why you need PIM Solution as Retailers

On the modern marketing scene, online shopping has changed consumer-brand interactions and decision-making processes. The success of online businesses is now hinged on affiliates, concessions, partners, and franchises.

Answer these questions and you can clearly see how PIM benefits you

Do you think you need to update and deliver products to the market quickly?

You need to be on your toes and ensure that you meet the changing needs of your customers. PIM tools are useful for updating your products on the go and responding adequately to competition in the market.

You can leverage the latest products, create new categories, and achieve a lot more from a central location.

Do you want to maintain product data quality and consistency?

The duty of a product information management platform is to place products in categories for minimal quality standards or channel-specific completeness.

With improved data, you can offer your customers a consistent and enriching experience that includes detailed descriptions, images, and attributes that can increase sales.

Is Marketing Content creation important to you?

Content marketing is vital to the success of eCommerce brands. With new evolutions like visuals and voice, you can create content that will build a connection between your brand and customers.

The depiction of a product in concise and compelling words, as well as attractive visuals and other marketing efforts, will help you to give the consumer an experience that will spur them to make a purchase.

How important is it for you to Upsell products?

Good PIM tools allow retailers to make product offerings based on context and create an experience with the product. You can upsell your product by creating groupings and categories that make the shopping experience convenient for your customer.

You should use PIM tools to structure your content because it will provide sufficient suggestions for products viewed and accessed by your customers.

Do you think image updates should be stress-free?

Images are essential to sales and marketing, as a product image is partly responsible for the engagement a product page gets.

Visual commerce has evolved into the use of abundant media and images across an online store. These visuals include videos, 360-spin images, high-quality photos, and user-generated images.

How important is user content categorization to you?

You can personalize brand content using PIM to suit your customers’ needs. You need to improve your consumer’s confidence so that they can spend money on your brand. When you cover all categories with an understanding of your customer’s needs, you can achieve it.

You can categorize with taxonomy using PIM tools; splitting products into categories such as featured collections, brands, types, etc for easy user navigation.

How can Retailers find the Perfect PIM Tool?

If you’re not familiar with PIM tools, here are some details to help you find the most suitable ones.

Consider who requires the PIM tool

A PIM tool is crucial for an Omni-channel retailer as well as people who carry out administrative functions in retail businesses. It is also necessary for customers who embark on product searches for an informed buying decision.

PIM tools serve as a central hub where people can easily control data quality and quantity. Retailers can manage their store data in a single place without confusion and complexities. They can also scale operations and provide brands that are consumer-centered.

Think of the data distribution challenges solved by PIM tools

Many retailers face issues with maintaining eCommerce platforms with product listings that are accurate, consistent, and flexible. Due to the importance of regular product data updates across several channels, PIM tools are necessary. They help with handling incoming, outgoing, and interdepartmental product information.

Discover the relevant data management functionalities

PIM tools have modern data management functionalities that are important for retailers and eCommerce marketplaces.

The major data management functions include collating, aggregating, and customizing product details. You need a PIM tool that features easy customization, quick data synchronization, multi-language support, and customized data backups.

How PIM solution handles maintenance

PIM tools take charge of maintenance by creating product data that are standardized and enriched out of unstructured and semi-structured enrichment. The data is fashioned into PIM solutions with attention to detail and pattern.