Quartix Debuts State-of-the-Art Connected Dashcam in Telematics Portfolio

Quartix Technologies plc, a premier provider in the subscription-based telematics services arena, proudly announces the introduction of a groundbreaking connected dashcam to its rapidly expanding telematics suite.

Marking its foray into the video telematics landscape, Quartix has rolled out its proprietary connected dashcam solution, initially launching in the UK with an eye towards a US launch later in 2024.

This addition is particularly significant for Quartix’s clientele in the site-based service industries, such as construction, HVAC, and electrical services, as well as for housing associations and local government bodies, highlighting its critical value.

Quartix is upholding its commitment to offering exceptional value with this latest connected dashcam range, featuring technical specifications that compete with other service providers in the market. This strategic move is aimed at expanding Quartix’s customer base and reshaping industry perceptions about the cost-effectiveness of connected dashcams as they gain wider adoption.

Sean Maher, Sales Director at Quartix, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be able to offer our UK customers this additional value-added service at a price which is aligned to our vehicle tracking service – and all whilst knowing that with Quartix you really do get the best support and service in the market today.”

Quartix is on track to maintain its status as one of the UK’s most rapidly growing telematics providers into 2024, with a forward-looking strategy focused on continuing to deliver dependable fleet tracking services and unparalleled customer support.

Quartix’s collaboration with notable organisations such as The Procurement Partnership Ltd (TPPL), which manages UK government tenders via approved partners, underscores its prestigious standing.

Sean added: “Quartix secured its place on the TPPL framework which allows us to work with many public sector organisations. On review of the tender Quartix submitted, TPPL granted its members the ability to direct award to us. This means the organisation does not need to enter long drawn-out tender exercises.”

This month also saw Quartix achieving CHAS accreditation, solidifying its reputation as a credible supplier.

Significant growth is evident in Quartix’s core fleet business, with a 13% increase in vehicle subscriptions, now totalling 266,568 units.

With substantial growth in the UK, France, and new European markets, Quartix’s influence continues to spread.