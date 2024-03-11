Get Ready for April 2024’s Total Solar Eclipse with Eclipse Glasses USA’s ISO-Endorsed Eyewear

As the excitement for the total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024 continues to grow, Eclipse Glasses USA is committed to ensuring that everyone can witness this awe-inspiring event safely. Leading the market with our ISO-compliant solar eclipse glasses, we want to highlight the importance of the ISO 12312-2:2015 standard, which is crucial for verifying the safety and functionality of our products and similar items on the market.

The ISO 12312-2:2015 standard, formulated by the International Organization for Standardization, sets the guidelines for safely observing the sun directly, making it an essential reference for those eager to experience solar eclipses or observe sunspots. This standard meticulously outlines necessary safety features such as optical density, the transmission of solar radiation, and the specifications for filters in eyewear crafted for direct sun observation.

At Eclipse Glasses USA, all our products undergo strict testing to certify their compliance with ISO 12312-2:2015 standards. This certification ensures that our glasses significantly reduce the sun’s brightness to safe levels, filter out dangerous ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) rays, and safeguard your eyes from potential harm, all while offering a pristine view of the eclipse.

With the April 8th total solar eclipse fast approaching, it’s essential for observers to exclusively use ISO-certified eclipse glasses. Resorting to non-compliant glasses could result in serious eye conditions like solar retinopathy, which is caused by insufficient protection from the sun’s potent light and radiation. Although such conditions are generally not lethal, they can lead to lasting visual impairments.

The marketplace for eclipse glasses is further complicated by several online retailers falsely claiming their products are ISO-compliant, despite failing to meet the established standards. Consumers are advised to ask for the vendor’s ISO testing documentation in cases of uncertainty, which should be easily accessible from a reputable, accredited US lab.

These documents should detail specific testing outcomes for luminosity, UV, and IR, providing exact performance figures. Consumers should be wary of results that are merely labeled as “pass” or “fail,” as these do not indicate where the lens performance falls within the safe range.

It is also wise to consult the American Astronomical Society’s (AAS) list of trustworthy eclipse glasses vendors. Vendors on the AAS list have met the organization’s stringent criteria for approval. Avoid purchasing glasses from vendors not featured on this list.

Eclipse Glasses USA is proud to supply products that comply with the highest safety standards. We urge educational groups, astronomy enthusiasts, and the public to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event by acquiring their ISO 12312-2:2015 compliant solar eclipse glasses ahead of time.